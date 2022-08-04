Segment 3 of the city’s municipal trail system is underway along Fourth Street SW. Bacon Concrete, LLC, of Postville, recently began carving out the new segment that starts at Levin Park on 4½ Street SW and heads northeast across Fourth Street, then east to South Frederick Avenue.
The fence at Oakdale Cemetery was taken down, as the trail project needed some extra width along that section. Wooden stakes are marking the line for the trail segment, which will be excavated, leveled, then poured. Historians need not worry, as the city will set back and reinstall the fence once the concrete for the trail has been set in place.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson reported at the last Park and Rec meeting that the trail counters have recorded just under 19,000 users over the 11-month trail count, which averages out to 56 users per day.
City Hall gave an update on the planned sealcoating project, which is much broader than in past years, due to City Council recommendations. Residents may have noticed orange markings on some streets around broken and cracked surfaces. The contractor for the project has marked these areas for prep work ahead of sealcoating.
Mountains of crushed rock and sand have appeared at the city shops at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street SW and west of Woodlawn Cemetery. These materials are in preparation for the sealcoating scheduled to begin next week.
Black Top Services is the contractor for the $290,000 project. Streets included are First Avenue NE, Second to Ninth Streets; Second Street NW, 10th to 13th Avenues (double seal); Second Street SW, 10th to 13th Avenues (double seal); Second Street SW, 10th to Sixth Avenues; 12th Avenue NW, West Charles to Second Street NW; Seventh Street NE, North Frederick to Fourth Avenue NE; Ninth Street NE, North Frederick to Seventh Avenue NE; Fourth Avenue NE, Sixth to Ninth Streets; Eighth Street SW, South Frederick to Sixth Avenue SW; Eighth Avenue NE, Sixth to Ninth Streets; Seventh Avenue NE, Sixth to Ninth Streets; First Avenue NW, West Charles to Maplewood Drive; Second Avenue NW, West Charles to Sixth Street NW; Fourth Street NW, North Frederick to Fifth Avenue NW; Fifth Street NW, North Frederick to Third Avenue NW; West Charles from the Plaza to the viaduct; Third Street SE from Rock Island Road to Seventh Avenue SE; Fourth Street SE, Second to Seventh Avenues.
Parking lots to be single sealcoated are the city’s north and south lots, old city hall parking lot (south of the post office), Imoehl parking lot, city hall, and downtown alleys.
Residents are advised to be watchful for construction and work beginning on their streets and on roads they use for regular commutes, so they can prepare an alternate route.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported the 2021 water main project that spilled over into 2022 now has completed all connections from homes to new water mains. The next step is to repair the roads where excavating was done. Summers has a contractor lined up for the street repair, which includes First Street NE from Eighth Avenue going east, and Fifth Street SE from Fifth Avenue through Eighth Avenue. The street repair is expected to happen in the coming weeks.
Now that people are aware that the emerald ash borer is killing most of the ash trees in town, on a local drive it is becoming more noticeable the number of dead or infested trees among the urban canopy. Mulfinger said tree removals will be coming in the fall and the city is handling constant requests for trees to be taken down. The city will do as many as can be done this fall. The other backlash of the dead tree removal is the heavy burden on the yard waste site. Mulfinger said department heads are trying to think of a new plan for the dead trees.
The city’s Aquatic Center has been a popular place to be this summer to cool off. Residents should note that the last day for the pool will be Sunday, Aug. 21, when the Doggie Dip will take place. More information will be announced when available.