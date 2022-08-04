Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wooden stakes with flags mark the north edge of the third trail segment along Fourth Street SW in front of the city’s historic Oakdale Cemetery.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Segment 3 of the city’s municipal trail system is underway along Fourth Street SW. Bacon Concrete, LLC, of Postville, recently began carving out the new segment that starts at Levin Park on 4½ Street SW and heads northeast across Fourth Street, then east to South Frederick Avenue.

The fence at Oakdale Cemetery was taken down, as the trail project needed some extra width along that section. Wooden stakes are marking the line for the trail segment, which will be excavated, leveled, then poured. Historians need not worry, as the city will set back and reinstall the fence once the concrete for the trail has been set in place.

