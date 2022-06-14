Over the next week, volunteer fire departments and ambulance services across Fayette County are supposed to tell a radio consultant what equipment — such as the number of new portable radios — they will need as part of an upgrade of the county dispatching system.
Their responses will help set the price for transitioning to a Motorola-based Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. Toward that, the Fayette County Board of Supervisors pledged $2.85 million that was allocated to the county by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. That pledge, however, doesn’t appear to be enough to meet both county agency and local departments’ needs.
County officials and leaders from the local departments met Monday night at the county courthouse in West Union with representatives of Motorola and the consulting firm MCM Professional, which sought feedback about the purchase and distribution of new radio system equipment.
MCM presented a draft plan recommending what each department should receive in terms of portable radios and associated equipment. That equipment plan carried a price tag of more than $2.1 million.
That recommendation did not include an upgrade to the paging system used by the local departments. Add in that and other costs, upgrading emergency communications in the county could cost an estimated $4.6 million, according to MCM.
Oelwein was not included as a radio equipment recipient in the plan because the city already has upgraded technology.
Reaction to MCM’s draft plan included multiple local department leaders saying they needed more portable radios than were allocated and that the paging system is essential to their operations. They also were concerned about individually affording the equipment if required to buy it on their own.
But, by a show of hands sought by Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher toward the end of the meeting, the department leaders indicated they supported moving forward with the transition to a new radio system, despite unresolved issues on equipment, a paging system and funding.
“We’ll support whatever type of finance we have to come up with with the Board of Supervisors so we can get what we need in this county and not just get half of it and hope for the rest,” Fisher said in asking for agreement.
Potential additional sources of funding discussed at the meeting included the Fayette County 911 Board, grants, municipalities and a new county-wide emergency management services property tax levy.
The Board of Supervisors were represented at the meeting by outgoing members Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough. County Engineer Joel Fantz also attended and often spoke on their behalf. He asked members of the 911 Board whether it would be able to contribute funding to the radio system upgrade, but they were non-committal, adding they needed to have a meeting.
Fayette County 911 Coordinator Brenda Vande Vorde did not attend the meeting.
The local departments could also pursue grants and seek more funding from their municipal government for communications equipment, Fantz suggested.
Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Roberts said that with the state now recognizing emergency management as an essential service, the county could use a property tax levy to make up the gap to do both the radio and paging systems.
The Board of Supervisors and the E911 Service Board in January approved hiring MCM Professional as a consultant, splitting the $160,050 cost.