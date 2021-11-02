School elections were held Nov. 2. County auditors posted results after votes were tallied. Results are unofficial until canvassed by the board of supervisors.
Uncontested result tallies will be posted later. For instance all four at-large Oelwein directors, West Central districts 2 and 3, and all the Wapsie Valley director districts (including the one in Fayette County) were uncontested.
WEST CENTRAL
In the West Central School Board at-large contest, voters chose Caleb Baker by a margin of 65 over incumbent Marcia Streif (119-54).
Baker graduated from West Central in 2002. He served the Iowa Army National Guard. He now owns and operates Baker Construction and Baker Family Farm.
He has been active on the Maynard Fire Department since 2010, now as assistant/deputy chief.
He and wife Cara, West Central Class of 2003 and a Registered Nurse, have two children attending West Central.
Streif of Maynard joined the board in fall 2017.
STARMONT
Three candidates sought two available seats on the Starmont School Board Tuesday, a four-year term.
Candidates were LaTosha Raber, Jacob Moellers and Victoria K. Althoff.
Voters favored Jacob Moellers of Aurora with 288 votes, then Victoria K. Althoff of Strawberry Point with 184 votes.
With 160 votes, LaTosha Raber of Strawberry Point was third.
WV PUBLIC MEASURES
Wapsie Valley Public Measure BY would extend the existing voted physical plant and equipment levy from 2023 until 2033. The district may also levy against VPPEL revenues for certain needs under Iowa Code. With all counties reporting, the measure won with 375 for extending the VPPEL and 267 opposed.
Public Measure BZ, rearranging the director election so they are elected by all voters across the entire district but still represent their district, won 377-261.
S-F
In the Sumner-Fredericksburg School Board at-large race, Ashley Meyer was well ahead of Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch 474-305. Fayette, Bremer and Chickasaw counties make up the district, with Chickasaw only partly reporting at 10:59 p.m.
NFV
In the North Fayette Valley Director District 3 contest, Amanda Rodgers defeated Mark Rue by 37 votes, 505-468 with both Fayette and Clayton counties reporting.