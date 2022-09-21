Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Approximately 10 Fayette County residents and members of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement once again brought concerns regarding the proposed Heartland Greenway System CO2 pipeline to the county supervisors Monday. The proposed pipeline is on schedule to be operational in 2025 and is currently designed to draw carbon from plants in South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. Under these plans, the pipeline would cross the southwest corner of Fayette County near Fairbank.

Rusty Kane of Oelwein opened Monday’s discussion asking the supervisors if they intended to write any letters in objection to the project.

