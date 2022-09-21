Approximately 10 Fayette County residents and members of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement once again brought concerns regarding the proposed Heartland Greenway System CO2 pipeline to the county supervisors Monday. The proposed pipeline is on schedule to be operational in 2025 and is currently designed to draw carbon from plants in South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. Under these plans, the pipeline would cross the southwest corner of Fayette County near Fairbank.
Rusty Kane of Oelwein opened Monday’s discussion asking the supervisors if they intended to write any letters in objection to the project.
Supervisor Jeanine Tellin responded that she felt it would be more effective if all the citizens in the board room and all those against the project to “bombard” Navigator, Iowa Utilities Board and state representatives with letters opposing the project. Supervisor Janell Bradley noted that it had been her understanding that the supervisors would be receiving a petition from the people that would be affected by the proposed pipeline. She said that until Monday’s meeting, she had mainly heard input from West Union area residents, who would not be directly affected by the pipeline’s construction.
Kane explained that the pipeline will go through two of his properties in in Bremer and Fayette counties. In addition to reporting that no one has addressed his safety concerns, he foresees the potential for a decrease in farmland values along the pipeline’s route.
Al Kruger of Oelwein agreed with Kane’s assessment. He said in his discussions with realtors it is realistic to see a 10-percent decrease in land values. Kruger also voiced his opinion that the CO2 pipeline system is in the experimental stages and the lack of history is reason for people’s uncertainties.
“I completely understand all of your concerns,” Tellin later responded. “We are working for you, and I totally get that, but I feel any letters that we send to the Utilities Board will go straight into a file.”
“To get them to change their minds and go in a different direction, I don’t know how that works,” she later added. “I believe their minds are made up. If you want us to write a letter opposing eminent domain, we will do that, but I don’t know how much good it will do.”
Devyn Hall of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement estimated that 70 percent of the counties that the pipeline is proposing to pass through have submitted letters against the project.
“It is a vicious cycle,” Kane closed. “We have to try to stand our ground. I will continue to do my best to protect myself, my neighbors and everyone else affected by this pipeline.”
After the supervisors acknowledged the need for Fayette County to reexamine their related zoning regulations, Tellin stressed to everyone in attendance to voice their opinions by not only writing the Iowa Utilities Board, but also by contacting their state representatives and US senators.
Earlier, the supervisors approved a resolution to erect two stop signs at the intersection of 30th Street and Unicorn Road. This is designed to stop north and south bound traffic on Unicorn Road.
In addition, Steve Bodensteiner, chief financial officer for Viafield, informed the supervisors of the cooperative’s plans to build an estimated $3 million feed facility and $500,000-$750,000 shop/wash bay at its Elgin location. In doing so, Bodensteiner asked if the supervisors would consider tax increment financing for the project if the cooperative would bring its proposal before them in the future. The supervisors agreed to listen to the proposal, but reminded Bodensteiner they could not ensure any agreement.