Children’s librarian Katie Schuelke and Library Director Susan Macken work to promote the Imagination Library program at Oelwein’s Party in the Park.

The Oelwein Public Library’s chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, under the leadership of Library Director Susan Macken, continues to grow and cement its role as a fixture in the library’s programming and the lives of young residents.

To join the Imagination Library program, a community must have a local 501©3 nonprofit partner, which is necessary to secure nonprofit mailing rates. This nonprofit partner, who is responsible for paying $2.10 per enrolled child each month toward mailing and wholesale book purchasing costs, can then begin to enroll children up to 5 years old in the selected coverage area. The partner also works to promote the program locally.

