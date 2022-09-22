The Oelwein Public Library’s chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, under the leadership of Library Director Susan Macken, continues to grow and cement its role as a fixture in the library’s programming and the lives of young residents.
To join the Imagination Library program, a community must have a local 501©3 nonprofit partner, which is necessary to secure nonprofit mailing rates. This nonprofit partner, who is responsible for paying $2.10 per enrolled child each month toward mailing and wholesale book purchasing costs, can then begin to enroll children up to 5 years old in the selected coverage area. The partner also works to promote the program locally.
The Imagination Library, meanwhile, under the auspices of Parton’s Dollywood Foundation, pays all administrative expenses at no cost to the local partners and coordinates a blue-ribbon selection committee to identify suitable books. Enrolled children then receive no-cost monthly book deliveries at their homes.
As the local contact for her library’s chapter, Macken recalls what inspired the program’s beginnings in Oelwein.
“I was visiting my daughter and grandchildren in Cedar Rapids,” Macken said. “When the mail came that day, the kids received their own, age-appropriate book delivered in their name directly to their home. It was an exciting day for them. Of course, we had to read their books right away. My daughter told me about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.”
“I knew this was something that would be an asset to the community and would be heartily supported,” she continued. “So, I asked the Oelwein Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library if they would like to be our sponsors. This type of program is exactly the kind of program both organizations embrace.”
The Oelwein chapter’s efforts to register children for the program began in April 2021, which was soon followed by what Macken described as an overwhelming response. “In the first month, we had 75 children register. Currently, we have 124 active, registered children with 35 graduates.”
With the goal of assisting “in giving children the opportunity to read high quality books,” the Oelwein chapter’s next step, Macken explained, is to assist in any way possible in extending the Imagination Program’s reach to nearby areas.
“I hope to see sponsorship grow in the surrounding communities,” she said. “Often, parents are disappointed when the program is not available in their communities.”
Children must reside at an Oelwein address to enroll in the library’s chapter, making for a limited reach.
Macken is appreciative of the support shown to her library by the Dollywood Foundation, which, as she noted, “does an excellent job in promoting the Imagination Library.”
Regarding her chapter’s enrollments, she said, “the majority of our registrations come through their website, but we do have paper registrations available at the library. We always promote the program through our monthly newsletter.”
Given the connections between reading and later academic success, Macken emphasized the many virtues of reading, which she identified as the greatest benefit of children’s participation in the program.
“Children who read, or are read to,” she explained, “develop a solid foundation for growing and excelling in spelling, writing, science, and math. By reading 20 minutes a day, a child will be exposed to 1,800,000 words per year.”
“Children who read have the best chance at a successful future in school and in life,” Macken concluded.
Those interested in more information or enrolling a child can visit the Oelwein Public Library or imaginationlibrary.com.