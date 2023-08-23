Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on new principal Jamie Jacobs and the opening of the school year at Wings Park Elementary.
A much-anticipated school year at Oelwein’s Wings Park Elementary began for many students and families Wednesday morning with a stop in the school’s parking lot, a pause followed by happy greetings, numerous smiles and, on several occasions, the snapping of first-day pictures by proud parents.
“Mr. McGuinness started this when he was principal,” explained Jamie Jacobs, who this year assumes the principalship of both Wings Park and the Little Husky Learning Center, regarding the method governing the students’ arrival. “He really refined and redid the pickup procedures here. We tweaked them just slightly this year. We are doing a drop-off zone now between the orange cones so kids can just get out as they get here because our most important thing is for students to be in classes.”
With the goal of making students comfortable from the moment they arrive on campus, the small changes Jacobs noted were on full display Wednesday, from the very outset of the new term.
“It was the principal or whoever was helping with drop-off opening doors for families and things like that,” she described. “We moved away from that this year, just to help get students in the building a little bit quicker, and also to respect some of the privacy of our families, if they didn’t want that. So, now, we have the drop-off zone where students’ families get between the cones, (and) students just get out. Usually, a counselor is out here with me, to greet them and say high so they are still getting that interaction with us, a high-five, a hug, whatever they want.”
Though the pupils’ arrival may look a bit different, the crucial element—that welcome greeting and engagement with school staff—remains a constant, Jacobs, noted, and for important reasons.
“You never know what a student is going through in the morning when they get up,” she said, in describing the importance of that interaction to begin each day. “It could be a rough morning depending on what’s going on, so we want to make sure we can catch them and take that temperature before they get in the building and help make sure they start the day off on the right foot.”
The outlook for each building that Jacobs is leading, meanwhile, seems quite positive, given the stability both Wings Park and Little Husky have maintained over the summer. Inside the classroom walls, however, a notable instructional adjustment may lead to even greater levels of student learning, she described.