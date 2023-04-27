The Vinco Inc. scope of work on the 225-foot communication tower on North Frederick Avenue is substantially complete, according to Greg Bruss, the T-Mobile project manager for Forest Lake, Minnesota-based Vinco.
Vinco’s work on the Oelwein project began on Feb. 27, Bruss told the Daily Register when reached for comment on Thursday.
Vinco only does a portion of the build, Bruss said, noting he’s not sure whether there would be fiber backhaul to add. Workers might be back for punch-list items to close out the project.
“The new service has been integrated. We released it to T-Mobile; when they on-air it is up to them,” Bruss said.
The on-site supervisor for Vinco Inc. shared that the work that has been done on the tower, formerly known as the Sprint Communications tower, was preparatory for the new upgrade, Mark March reported on Monday, April 24.
The supervisor said his crew has been working in less than favorable conditions to install the new T-Mobile 5G array. Wind, cold weather and thunderstorms have challenged the operation.
The 225-foot tower required a highly skilled machine operator from Barnhart to deftly negotiate the 280 foot boom necessary to remove the old equipment and install the new array, per the supervisor.
This upgrade will bring improved T-Mobile service and will increase the service footprint in the Oelwein community, the supervisor indicated.
A T-Mobile coverage map shows spots of 4G remain on their network in Oelwein, along with 5G.
Mark March contributed to this report.