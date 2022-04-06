Associated Press’ “Today in History” is my favorite daily newspaper column. The cogent lessons allow me to recall – with surprise – many historical events but usually I learn new facts.
The posting on March 20, recalling 2014 and 2018 events plus a March 20, 2022 article — each four years apart – speaks volumes:
March 20, 2014: “President Barack Obama ordered economic sanctions against nearly two dozen members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and a major bank that provided them support, raising the stakes in an East-West showdown over Ukraine” (Desert Sun, March 20).
March 20, 2018: “In a phone call to Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump offered congratulations on Putin’s re-election victory; a senior official said Trump had been warned in briefing materials that he should not congratulate Putin” (ibid).
March 20, 2022: “President Biden has called Mr. Putin a war criminal. . . . (Biden) must declare that the sanctions crippling Russia will remain in full force, with no exit ramps, as long as Mr. Putin remains in power” (Wall Street Journal).
What a contrast of presidents!
In 2014, Putin’s military invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Besides Obama imposing economic sanctions he also sent U.S. Green Berets to train Ukrainian solders on guerilla warfare tactics.
The headline of a July 18, 2018 The Moscow Project article reads “Putin’s Payout: 12 ways Trump has supported Putin’s foreign policy agenda” and states “since the beginning of the Trump administration, the White House demonstrated a clear and consistent pattern of behavior toward Russia by not only calling for better relations with the Kremlin but also actively advancing Russia’s foreign policy objectives.”
Most people have forgotten Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign had more than 100 contacts with Russia, prompting a special counsel investigation. Trump’s disastrous “America First” trade war destroyed relationships with 29 NATO allies, desperately needed with Putin’s unprovoked war (Brookings, Aug, 7, 2020).
Trump’s most recent description of Putin’s attack of Ukraine as “genius,” “savvy” and “smart” (The Guardian, Feb. 26) has even been repudiated by intelligent Republicans. Trump’s solution to Russia invading Ukraine was to paint Chinese flags on America’s F-22 planes, bomb Russia and claim “China did it . . . they start fighting . . . and we sit back and watch” (CNN, March 7). It’s safe to say Trump is not a genius.
What leadership has Biden provided? First, he reestablished relationships with NATO and over 200 country allies Trump had dumped. Next, Biden worked with the G7 leaders and European Union to impose multiple deterrents: 1) revoking Russia’s most-favored nation status, 2) denying Russia’s borrowing privileges at multilateral financial institutions, 3) placing full-fledged sanctions on ~600 Russian legislators, elites and their family, 4) banning the export of luxury goods to Russia, 5) banning U.S. import of goods from several Russian economic sectors, 6) thwarting Russia’s use of virtual currency and 7) creating the authority to ban new investments in any sector of the Russian economy (WH.gov, March 11).
Biden has America working with 30 countries to provide security assistance to Ukraine, authorized transfers of defense equipment from more than 14 countries, provided $1 billion in humanitarian aid and provided $2 billion of military security assistance (WH.gov, March 16).
Should Biden do more? I’m confident Biden’s military experts and diplomatic advisors plus America’s allies who oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will offer better advice than you or me.
Americans should be thankful Trump lost the presidential election by a whopping 13.56% Electoral College margin and 7,052,770 votes; certified by 100% of USA’s 3,006 county auditors. Imagine what the horrific news headline of March 20, 2022 might have read with Trump as our current president: Trump’s silence permits Russia’s capture of Ukraine; celebration party with Putin planned at Mar-a-Lago.
