It’s that time of year when requests are being made and fund raising letters are being sent out by countless worthwhile organizations. The Wilder Memorial Museum is one of those entities in need of your interest and help. If you receive a request from us, please consider a donation to the museum. Our tour income is considerably less this year after coming off the calamitous covid restrictions (we were closed in 2021) and your gifts are sincerely sought.
In the past, gifts have made LED lighting possible in all the main display cases and throughout the museum. Not all at once but over several years. Your gifts have made a true difference with LED lighting that gives both utility cost savings and protection of our displays. We look for ways to improve the museum for the museum’s purpose of preserving and maintaining the collections entrusted to us. They reflect the heritage of the people of Strawberry Point, the surrounding communities, (and promote education and increasing awareness of the culture and diversity of Northeast Iowa).
Virtually, all of the museum exists thanks to the gifts of countless people. Blanche Baldridge and Gladys Kenneally; Marcey Alderson, Bayzette Keneally, Marilyn Fayram and family; Jack Fridley, Annes Kenney, Father Robert Spahn, Judy Corell, Angela Beenken, Duane Munter, Harold and Leonore Knight, Haleisa Johnson, Diane and Bruce Formo, the Prairie Rapids Doll Club, and many others. I have no intention of not giving recognition, but there is not enough room to do justice and keep from offending someone because I missed listing them.
It’s more than things that make the Wilder Memorial Museum, it’s personal interest, time, and talent that cannot be truly listed and includes the campaigning and promoting the museum from the beginning by the members of the Strawberry Point Historical Society, not just the first section, but two more times for the Marcey & Mayme Alderson Addition, and the Munter-Knight Addition. It includes the down and dirty, nitty gritty cleaning, and fixing – the behind the scenes work that puts the extremely remarkable displays of the Wilder Memorial Museum in the forefront.
Maybe you are not on our mailing list but would like to give a gift to the museum. Please do! You can mail your tax deductible gift to the Wilder Memorial Museum, 123 West Mission, PO Box 206, Strawberry Point, IA 52076.
