Photographs of Duane Munter and Harold and Leonore Knight have a place of honor in the Munter-Knight addition to the Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point.

 Courtesy of Kris Morarend

It’s that time of year when requests are being made and fund raising letters are being sent out by countless worthwhile organizations. The Wilder Memorial Museum is one of those entities in need of your interest and help. If you receive a request from us, please consider a donation to the museum. Our tour income is considerably less this year after coming off the calamitous covid restrictions (we were closed in 2021) and your gifts are sincerely sought.

In the past, gifts have made LED lighting possible in all the main display cases and throughout the museum. Not all at once but over several years. Your gifts have made a true difference with LED lighting that gives both utility cost savings and protection of our displays. We look for ways to improve the museum for the museum’s purpose of preserving and maintaining the collections entrusted to us. They reflect the heritage of the people of Strawberry Point, the surrounding communities, (and promote education and increasing awareness of the culture and diversity of Northeast Iowa).

