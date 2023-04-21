A much-debated education bill that would restrict instruction on gender identity and limit students’ access to certain books in schools was approved by the Iowa House Thursday and now awaits the Governor’s signature.
The legislation, Senate File 496, prohibits from schools nearly all materials containing either written or visual illustrations of sexual acts, with the exception of religious items, such as the Quran, Torah and Bible. Under the bill, school staff would also be required to “immediately notify the parent or guardian of a minor child” if the student “has expressed a gender identity that is different than the biological sex” listed on the child’s birth or adoption certificate, it explains. Further, a parent or guardian’s “prior written consent” would be necessary before the school recognizes “the minor child’s request to change…(their) name or pronoun.”
The measure would also bar instruction pertaining to what it identifies as “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” for students in grades K-6.
Should school staff violate the parental notification rules, meanwhile, they will be subject to punitive action, including a warning for a first offense, followed by a disciplinary hearing before the state’s Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) if any further violations occur.
Imposing such a penalty on educators, however, would harm the vital relationship between school personnel and the students they serve, argued Democratic Representative Elinor Levin of Iowa City.
“Folks who choose to serve in our public schools have a responsibility to the kids who are entrusted to their care,” said Levin, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “Having worked as a public-school teacher, I can tell you, we love our kids. We want the best for them, and we will not betray their trust. In several ways, this legislation would require teachers to break that trust.”
“The idea of penalizing teachers who affirm a student for who they are could not be more hurtful or dangerous,” Ankeny Democrat Heather Matson added, Radio Iowa reported.
The bill’s Republican supporters, however, again emphasized the importance of involving parents more thoroughly in their children’s education, a goal they insisted the current legislation helps accomplish.
“After months of hard work, we have finally agreed with the Senate and sent the parental empowerment bill to the Governor’s Desk!” said Hull Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler in a social media post Thursday afternoon. “This is a massive win to protect the innocence of our children and to empower parents in their child’s education!”
The announcement of the bill’s passage Thursday afternoon, meanwhile, spurred a variety of responses from organizations around the state, including the LGBTQ advocacy group One Iowa, whose executive director Courtney Reyes lambasted the legislation as another blow against freedom and inclusion in the state.
“The Iowa Legislature again moves to alienate and exclude LGBTQ youth while trampling on the First Amendment,” Reyes said, in a press release. “America is a country of freedom of speech and freedom of ideas. Those freedoms end when politicians ban books and censor curricula simply because some people find them uncomfortable.”
Though it reflects a number of the Governor’s educational priorities, the bill’s fate, however, remains uncertain, in light of the changes both the Senate and House made to Reynolds’ original “parental rights” proposal during the course of its passage.
“Well, I support my bill that I put forward,” Reynolds observed, when asked about the legislation earlier in April, noting that her administration would “do a review of the bill (when passed) and make a decision and know how we move forward,” the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.