FORT MADISON – Warren John Nutter, 84, was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 11:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
Nutter had been serving a life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder in Buchanan County in 1956.
He had been sentenced on Feb. 10, 1956, to die on the gallows at the Fort Madison State Penitentiary Feb. 18, 1957. He would have been the youngest person in 50 years to die by hanging in Iowa. The Iowa Supreme Court upheld his sentence, but Iowa Gov. Herschel Loveless commuted Nutter's sentence on Monday, April 8, 1957, giving him life in prison instead.
Loveless said at the time that the life sentence would in some respects "constitute a more serious penalty that immediate release through death."
Nutter was convicted of killing Independence Police Officer Harold Pierce by shooting him with a 12-gauge shotgun. Nutter was 18 at the time and on parole form Freeport, Illinois, according to Oelwein Daily Register news coverage at the time.
The coverage in the Jan. 5, 1956, Oelwein Daily Register by reporter John Meyer included an account from a second officer on hand during the killing in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 5, 1956. Nutter shot Pierce in the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office in Independence in an attempt to free himself and four teenage companions, also from Illinois.
Here is the story as written:
Sixty-two-year-old Henry Funk, companion of Pierce on the night shift of the Independence police force and a seven-year veteran of the department, gave the following account of details leading up to the shooting to the REGISTER this morning:
"Harold and I were making a routine run through the city at about 1 a.m. and were headed west back into 'the downtown area when we met a west bound Illinois car, speeding and weaving along the road. We thought we had a drunken driver and turned around to make the pickup.
"When they spotted us, the teenagers took off. We hit speeds of over 100 miles an hour and probably never would have caught them if it hadn't been for the hair-pin curve eight miles west of Independence. They couldn't make the curve and headed straight onto the dirt road. When the car turned to return to the highway we stopped them."
Funk said that he drove the youth's 1954 Ford (later found to be stolen and bearing stolen plates) with the two girls to Independence while Pierce took the three boys in the Independence patrol car.
The officers took the five teenagers to the Buchanan County Courthouse for questioning at the sheriff's office about 2 a.m. Funk said. "Pierce was questioning the three boys in a side office while I questioned the two girls in the main office. Harold asked me to watch the three while he checked with the state police radio to see if the group was wanted on any other charge."
While Funk was watching the trio Nutter asked to go to the rest room which is around the corner from the sheriff's office.
He opened a small window in the room and jumped almost 10 feet to the ground. He then went to the youths' car and took out an ancient 12-gauge single-shot shotgun and went (back) into the courthouse.
Upon entering the sheriff's office, he sat the gun on the counter and ordered fierce to remove his pistol, a 38-caliber police special, (ant put it) on the table with his left hand. No one hut Nutter and the two girls who were in the room know if Pierce made an effort to draw his gun.
Nutter shot Pierce above the heart at about six feet and then yelled to the other two boys to "get the gun from the other cop and come on." Officer Funk had started into the room when he heard the blast but had stopped when he saw Nutter's raised gun pointing through an outer doorway and Pierce lying on the floor.
The other teenagers ... then jumped him but Funk managed to free his gun and bring the two under control and handcuffed them.
When he re-entered the main office to call for help Nutter and the two girls had disappeared. Nutter had meanwhile grabbed Pierce's revolver and thrown the shotgun down the courthouse stairs
Pierce was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m. when Dr. Paul Leehey arrived.
The article then describes the efforts of law enforcement throughout the region to apprehend Nutter. Roadblocks were thrown up in Oelwein, Independence, Waterloo Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Manchester and numerous points within the area and every service station was alerted.
The two girls were apprehended in less than an hour in a park near the courthouse.
Nutter was at large three and a half hours before a tip from a truck driver at a road block south of Independence led to his apprehension. The driver told patrolman Bob Ohrt he had seen a youth answering the description walking along highway trying to hitch a ride.
Winneshiek Deputy Sheriff Bob Hitesman arrested Nutter three and a half miles south of Independence.
Meyer wrote: "Authorities said Nutter started to go for the revolver but thought better when he saw the numbers. Hitesman was accompanied by Pierce Anderson. Winneshiek sheriff, while Sgt. Melvin Hove of the Oelwein patrol, Loren Messmore, Vinton police chief, and Vern H. McClurg, Benton deputy, were in the other cars."
Nutter had said they had left Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1956, headed for California.