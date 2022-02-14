A former Independence High School teacher should get a new trial because Iowa law doesn’t include “hugging” in its definition of “sexual conduct,” her defense attorney says in motions filed in Buchanan County District Court.
A jury in November found Kari Jean Schwartz, 38, of Waterloo, guilty of sexual exploitation by a school employee by pattern, practice or scheme of conduct, a Class D felony. She is facing five years in prison.
Her sentencing had been scheduled for last week, but now is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. That court appearance will also include a hearing on her motions for an arrest in judgment and a new trial.
“The court erred in denying defendant’s request to exclude the word hugging from the jury instruction defining sexual conduct,” defense attorney Nina Forcier, of Waterloo, wrote a brief filed with the court supporting the motions.
The prosecution did not ask for “hugging” to be included in the instruction, the motion says, adding that its inclusion by Judge John Bauercamper was “unconstitutional as applied to Defendant.”
“By this Court including the word hugging in the jury instruction it shifted the burden of persuasion to the Defense to argue in closing that the hugging was not sexual conduct, as opposed to making the State carry the burden of persuasion to argue that hugging WAS sexual conduct,” Forcier wrote.
It’s not that “hugging” can never be “sexual conduct,” Forcier wrote. Circumstances surrounding a hug determine whether it was sexual or innocuous.
A second reason to give Schwartz a new trial is the claim that the court erred in prohibiting her from presenting evidence about the administrative investigation done by the Independence school district and the Iowa Board of Education at the time of the allegations.
“The probative value of evidence that the allegations against the Defendant were investigated by the school district and the Iowa Board of Education and deemed ‘unfounded’ comports with the Defendant’s presumption of innocence and is relevant to the jury,” Forcier wrote. “The investigations exposed discrepancies in the multiple versions of events provided by the alleged victim and the crux of the dispute here is whether the assault occurred or not. Evidence signifying the unreliability of the alleged victim’s story is crucial.”
A third reason for a new trial is that the evidence was insufficient to sustain the verdict, the motion says.
“Here, the State’s case is founded upon mere suspicion or speculation,” Forcier wrote. “The proof of guilt is insufficient. The State has failed to exclude every other rational hypothesis other than guilt, as such, the verdict cannot stand.”
Another argument Forcier makes involves there being no finding or fact at trial whether Schwartz was a mandatory reporter at the time of the offense and whether the alleged victim was under age 18. Acceptance of those facts or not would affect the possible penalties, according to Forcier.
The case is rooted in events at Independence High School in 2009. The victim, a student at the school, had reported Schwartz’s communications to her to school administration at the time, but did not tell them about any sexually assault, according to court documents.
Then, in 2018, the victim contacted Cedar Falls Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Andy Pattee, about Schwartz, who had been hired in 2010 at Peet Junior High School. She wrote about her experience with Schwartz, and included an allegation of assault.
“I’ve never brought this situation to court (I had the option when I was in high school, but I was too scared to do so), and I have been in counseling for almost 8 years,” she wrote in the e-mail to Pattee. “I’ve finally gotten to a point where I want my story to be heard, because it hurts me to think that she is working with an even more vulnerable population now (special education) than she was at Independence.”
On Jan. 30, 2020, Independence Police took a report about Schwartz, a former art teacher, allegedly sexually assaulting a student in 2009 in a stairwell at Independence High School, according to court documents.
Schwartz was arrested and charged on July 3, 2020.