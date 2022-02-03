A former Oelwein man who was seeking a way out of his life sentence for murder made “bold-faced accusations with no real evidence” in his application for post-conviction relief, said the judge who rejected it on Wednesday.
The Fayette County Attorney’s office successfully argued that claims by Jeffrey Allen Sawvel, 47, about evidence being missed by his past defense lawyers were baseless and that Sawvel took too long — about seven years — to file this third application for relief.
After a week-long trial in the summer of 1998, a jury convicted Sawvel, then 22, of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. Sawvel had killed 70-year-old Fayette farmer Gehlan Quandt on Nov. 15, 1997, by shooting him three times in the chest, kicking him in the head several times and cutting his throat.
Sawvel was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus five consecutive years on the weapons charge.
Sawvel filed this third application for post-conviction relief on Nov. 16, 2018, and was allowed to hire an investigator.
“On June 26, 2020, defendant was authorized to hire a private investigator to look into allegations of new evidence,” Fayette County District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl wrote in his ruling to deny the relief. “Sawvel has been unable to identify any new evidence other that baseless allegations of malfeasance by state witnesses. Despite the assistance of investigators, his application cites no actual new evidence to allow for an additional PCR trial. He simply makes bold faced accusations with no real evidence to support the claims.”
In the last 24 years, Sawvel has failed in an appeal to the Supreme Court — which affirmed the verdict in 2000 — and in applications for post-conviction relief filed at the district court level in 2000, 2008 and 2018, claiming he had ineffective counsel.
The 2018 filing came about seven years after Sawvel lost his appeal of the rejection of his 2008 filing. That lag became another reason Stochl denied relief.
“There is recent case law from the Iowa Supreme Court that a person cannot file additional PCRs after their first one unless they allege ineffective assistance of counsel,” said Fayette County Attorney Wayne Saur. “The rationale is that every defendant is entitled to have effective legal counsel, so if the trial counsel and also the PCR counsel were ineffective, then another PCR is allowed on that ground.
“But according to that case, the subsequent PCR action must be filed ‘promptly.’ The Supreme Court case did not define ‘promptly,’ but in our case Judge Stochl agreed with our argument that Mr. Sawvel’s waiting seven years to file his third PCR is not a ‘prompt’ filing, so the court granted our motion for summary judgment.”