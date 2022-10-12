Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Among those honored at UIU’s recent homecoming celebration was Major General Ben Corell, who was given the Service to Country Award.

 Photo courtesy Upper Iowa University

Among the five individuals honored during Upper Iowa University’s recent homecoming were Major General Ben Corell of Harpers Ferry and Jake Bass of Independence, the school reported.

The honorees were recognized during the Alumni Awards and the Honor Class Brunch as part of this year’s “Peacocks Take Flight 2022” Homecoming celebration last week.

