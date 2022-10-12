Among the five individuals honored during Upper Iowa University’s recent homecoming were Major General Ben Corell of Harpers Ferry and Jake Bass of Independence, the school reported.
The honorees were recognized during the Alumni Awards and the Honor Class Brunch as part of this year’s “Peacocks Take Flight 2022” Homecoming celebration last week.
Corell, who earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management as a member of UIU’s class of 1995, was presented with the Service to Country Award, in recognition of his varied accomplishments as part of the armed forces.
In an effort to serve the nation as well as bolster his family’s earnings, Corell first enlisted in the Iowa National Guard in 1986, which has since become a 37-year career. In 1989, he earned his officer’s commission through the Iowa Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School; in the time since, Corell has commanded and deployed a variety of units in overseas engagements, including at the Company, Battalion, Brigade and Division levels.
Among his deployments have been Saudi Arabia in 2000, Egypt in 2003, Al Anbar Province in Iraq in 2006-2007, Afghanistan between 2010 and 2012 as Commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as in command positions to both Romania and Kuwait between 2016 and 2019.
Also in 2019, he was appointed as the 27th Adjutant General of Iowa. Highly decorated, his service awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Expert Infantryman Badge, among many others.
Corell was awarded his Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States War Army College in 2009.
The Emerging Alumni Award, meanwhile, was bestowed upon Jake Bass. Bass, of Independence, earned an Elementary Education degree from UIU in 2014. Following, Bass served as a Graduate Assistant and the Coordinator of Student Activities at UIU for seven years. During this period, Bass was highly engaged with the school’s students, leading activities both on and off campus, including various service and alternate spring break excursions to Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Virginia.
More recently, Bass, in 2021, began his work for Buchanan County as the AmeriCorps Senior RSVP coordinator, a role in which his major focus is helping those over 55 years of age find meaningful volunteer activities. In addition, he is involved in the Eagles and Rotary Clubs, as well as in city fundraising and the Library Board, while also helping lead The Royal Family Kids Camp, a 5-day camp serving abused, neglected, and abandoned local children.
Those also honored included Jerry Gazaway of Marshalltown (class of 1966), who was presented with the Service to University Award, Elizabeth “Beth” (Streicher) Alverson of Mason City (1972), who won the Professional Accomplishment Award, and the Service to Community Award winner Dominic Hillesheim of Chicago (2018).
During the Alumni Awards and Honor Class Brunch, the university also recognized both the class of 1972 and Heritage Society members.