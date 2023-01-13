Fewer than two day after the Governor offered her Condition of the State address, another hallmark state institution did likewise Thursday when Major General Ben Corell reported to the people of Iowa regarding the current state of its National Guard when he delivered the 2023 Condition of the Guard address from the Capitol in Des Moines.
Corell, who, since August 2019 has served as the Guard’s 27th Adjutant General, is a native of northeast Iowa, having been born in Manchester and raised in Strawberry Point. Following his graduation from Starmont in 1979, he first enlisted in the state’s Army National Guard in January 1986 before completing both his basic and advanced individual training at Fort Benning’s Infantry school in Georgia.
In March 1989, meanwhile, he earned his officer’s commission through the Iowa Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School at Fort Dodge, an achievement catapulting him to a service career that has seen him command and deploy units overseas at the Company, Battalion, Brigade and Division levels.
These deployments as Commander began in 2000, when he was sent to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Desert Spring as leader of Company A, 1st-133rd Infantry of the Iowa National Guard. In the time since, Corell has led teams in places such as Egypt (2003), Al Anbar Province in Iraq (2006-2007), Afghanistan, and Bucharest, Romania (2016 – 2017). Most recently, having taken command of the 34th Infantry Division in December 2017, he led that division during their deployment to Kuwait as part of Operation Enduring Freedom (SPARTAN SHIELD) from September 2018 to July 2019.
Corell, whose military honors include Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, and the Combat Infantryman Badge, is also an Upper Iowa University graduate, receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management in Fayette in 1995. Returning home just last October, he was presented with the Service to Country Award as part of Upper Iowa’s 2022 homecoming celebration.
In beginning his address on Thursday, Corell offered a reminder to everyone who the Guard is and what its members represent.
“In many ways, the Iowa National Guard is a microcosm of Iowa,” he said. “We are made up of over 9,000 full-time, and part-time service members along with our civilian employees, our roots come from each of Iowa’s 99 counties. Of those 9,000 members, more than 6,500 serve part-time with the Iowa National Guard as they attend school or work fulltime for other employers across the state.”
“We are a diversified force,” Corell continued. “Our service members range in age anywhere from 17 to 61 years of age and our formations are comprised of multiple races, ethnic backgrounds, national origins, and religions. We are your employers, your employees, your neighbors, your friends, and your loved ones – with the one common goal of choosing to work and live in Iowa while serving our nation and our state.”
Corell then offered the example of one particular soldier from the Iowa Guard, through which he further illustrated the importance of the institution and the path many take to become a member. The story centered on “a young man, an Iowa native, one of three siblings,” Corell said, “his values and upbringing instilled by his grandparents in a small rural community in Northeast Iowa”.
After the northeast Iowa soldier enlisted, “this traditional member of our military reserve component, married with three kids, no college education, working full-time, is looking to see if membership in the Iowa National Guard is an answer to a better future,” Corell continued. “He learns the closest unit for him to train at is an infantry unit located at an armory in Oelwein, Iowa, a thirty-minute drive from his northeast Iowa home.”
After several years of service, the soldier Corell described recognized the need to strive still further, if he was to maximize his opportunity with the Guard. “In order for him to reach his full potential, he needed a college degree,” Corell explained. “Never deterred from serving, and he finds a way. For two nights a week, for three years straight he drives over an hour to a satellite school to get a college education through Upper Iowa University. He graduates with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and becomes a commissioned officer within the Iowa National Guard.”
Following the completion of his degree, an accomplishment which served to unlock his future, the soldier “begins to make a larger impact on the organization, now leading in both his community and in the Iowa National Guard. Because of his training, work ethic, his family, and support from his community, he is successful in leading Iowa National Guard formations in 6 overseas deployments over the course of the next 19 years.”
“While the soldier in today’s story could be very similar to the story of other men and women in the Iowa National Guard,” he stated, Corell revealed that the story he offered was his own.
“With now 37 years of service, coming from a financially challenged rural Iowa kid with no college education, no real direction in my life,” he said, “I stand before today you as a General Officer, the holder of a master’s degree, selected by our Governor to serve as the 27th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.”
“I proudly represent all the members of the Iowa National Guard as we serve the state of Iowa, and our great country,” he added.
In addition to sharing his personal story, Corell also provided a number of updates on developments related to the Guard that have taken place over the preceding year.
In this regard, he described the institution’s “investment in a new armory partnering together with the City of West Des Moines,” a $20 million effort expected to begin this year. While important, however, he also offered a note of caution regarding the placement of such facilities. “As we move forward, we must carefully balance the need to station and build in growing communities, with the need to maintain and reinvest in our rural communities where we have historically established our Iowa National Guard facilities and are long time members of those communities,” he said.
In describing the recent activities of the Guard’s service-members, Corell explained that 80 soldiers from the 209th Medical Company of Iowa City as well as 160 soldiers from Mason City’s 1133rd Transportation Company were sent to Poland in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce; 195 airmen from the Guard’s 132nd Wing were deployed to 13 locations in nine different countries, including our own; and that the 185th Air Refueling Wing sent “more than 290 Airmen to over 17 locations around the globe,” while adding that “the 124th Attack Squadron’s home station mobilization flew 364 combat sorties totaling 6,819 flight hours in four different areas of responsibility.”
Looking to the Guard’s future, Corell addressed the recruiting obstacles the organization is facing, noting “the number one challenge to readiness has become strength, our ability to recruit and retain quality soldiers and airmen.”
“According to recent studies, 2022 was the worst year for military recruiting since 1973 at the beginning of our All-Volunteer military,” he explained. “We have seen the propensity of young people to serve in the military fall to its lowest level since 2007, while, today, less than 30% of young Americans even meet the physical and medical requirements for entry into military service.”
As a result of these realities, “the future and overall strength of our organization is dependent on reaching out and connecting with those who want to be a bigger part of their community, to serve our state, and be a part of something greater than themselves,” Corell observed.
Among the external challenges the Guard and nation face as 2023 begins, Corell highlighted Russian aggression, continued Chinese expansion, as well as the many “non-state actors and terrorist groups” that “remain a continued global threat.”
“Globally, the environment in which we operate continues to increase in complexity and competition,” Corell added.
Also discussing the Guard’s State Partnership Program and its related affiliation with the nation of Kosovo, Corell identified the goals of that program as “focused on Non-Commissioned Officer professional development, increasing KSF capabilities in cybersecurity, sustainment and maintenance activities, and improving their military medical proficiency.”
Regardless of these challenges and dangers, for the Iowa Guard, “the future remains bright,” Corell observed, as he emphasized both the preparedness and ability of the institution he leads.
“My job is to ensure the Iowa National Guard is always ready when you need us, and that we remain postured for future success,” Corell stated, as he concluded his comments. “I affirm to each of you, the condition of the Iowa National Guard is strong today, and we will remain, Always Ready.”