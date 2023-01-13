Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fewer than two day after the Governor offered her Condition of the State address, another hallmark state institution did likewise Thursday when Major General Ben Corell reported to the people of Iowa regarding the current state of its National Guard when he delivered the 2023 Condition of the Guard address from the Capitol in Des Moines.

Corell, who, since August 2019 has served as the Guard’s 27th Adjutant General, is a native of northeast Iowa, having been born in Manchester and raised in Strawberry Point. Following his graduation from Starmont in 1979, he first enlisted in the state’s Army National Guard in January 1986 before completing both his basic and advanced individual training at Fort Benning’s Infantry school in Georgia.

