Oelwein-based Cornerstone Real Estate announced on Monday that it’s entered into a partnership with Century 21 Signature Real Estate.
“We are excited for this opportunity to bring C21 Signature Real Estate to our clients around Northeast Iowa,” said Travis Bushaw, the managing broker of Cornerstone Real Estate. “As the real estate industry continuously evolves, we as Realtors need to do everything we can to create an incredible customer experience for our clients. The resources C21 Signature Real Estate has will allow us to provide technology and marketing far beyond the norm.”
The Cornerstone group has offices in Oelwein, Strawberry Point and Solon, and its agents have served clients in the region since 2003. The move to Century 21 includes Bushaw, who takes on the role of Northeast Iowa regional director, and eight agents: Sandie Graf, Carol Thomas, Jennifer Drewelow, Kelly Gallager, Erin Perry, Steve Holland, Erica Schreckengast, and Ashley Chalstrom.
“We are incredibly proud to have the exceptional team from Cornerstone join our C21 family here in Iowa,” said Dylan de Bruin, owner and broker of Century 21 Signature Real Estate. “We are excited for the opportunity to deliver extraordinary home buying and selling experiences to clients in these new markets.”
CENTURY 21 Signature Real Estate has nine offices across Iowa and is home to more than 150 agents.