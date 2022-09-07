Join Oelwein Area United Way at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Fall Fling on Sept. 24 for the second annual OAUW cornhole tournament.
The event will include a barbecue contest and tasting, live music, a beer garden and cornhole.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Join Oelwein Area United Way at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Fall Fling on Sept. 24 for the second annual OAUW cornhole tournament.
The event will include a barbecue contest and tasting, live music, a beer garden and cornhole.
Cornhole is $20 per team to enter, with signup an hour prior to a 2 p.m. start. Up to 20 teams can join. It features $300 in cash prizes: $150 for first, $100 for second, and $50 for third.
Organizers thanked C21 Signature Real Estate for sponsoring this year’s prize money.
Find a partner and call or text Mike, 319-283-0103, to sign up a team.
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.