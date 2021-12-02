Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In June, Wapsie Valley Superintendent David Larson will have served the district for three school years (July 2019 — June 2022). The Daily Register regrets the math error on page 1 of the Dec. 3 issue.

 
 
 

