In the “Takin’ it to the Highway” supplement appearing in the May 23 edition of The Oelwein Daily Register, Keith Treptow is misidentified as Keith Tagtow in the story appearing on page A3. The Daily Register apologizes for the error.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
73°
Sunny
- Humidity: 46%
- Cloud Coverage: 42%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:20 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:20 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.