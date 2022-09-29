Christina Edmonds and Deb Ameling co-own The LunchBox business. Christina Edmonds and Shawn Bentley are the sole co-owners of O-Town Discounts and More, having bought out Anthony Ricchio’s share in January, Edmonds tells The Daily Register. “The LunchBox to open” in our Sept. 29 issue drew on outdated background information. The Daily Register apologizes for the error.
