Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls basketball dropped 58 points against Tripoli on Monday in its final pre-winter break victory. The win gave the Cougars (6-2) six win pre-Christmas for the second consecutive year. Arguably, the total should be seven, with a four-point loss against Grundy Center serving as as upset by metrics.
Grundy Center is the lone sub-.500 team to knock off Sumner, with Kevin Bergman’s team going 5-1 against teams under .500.
In that contest, the Cougars led with three minutes left and Bergman called the fall “a tough one.” In essence, Sumner has beaten the teams it is supposed to as it regrouped from losing a very productive senior class.
“We have played good defense most of the time which has helped us win some games,” Bergman added.
Junior center Isabelle Elliott noted the team is still establishing its chemistry after the turnover, but has come together well so far.
“So far the season is going well,” she said. “We’re getting used to playing with each other and starting to figure each other out on the court.
“We’ve had a couple girls hurt, but I think we handled it as best as we could without them.”
Elliott has carved her own path while adjusting, averaging a double-double at 18.4 points and 13.9 rebounds. Her proclivity for boards ranks 13th among all classes, second in 2A and first in the North Iowa Cedar League East.
She shoots at 58 percent, tied for eighth in 2A, with one and a half blocks, assists and steals per game.
Elliott’s fellow double-digit producer Saela Steege has improved upon her shooting role from last season. The sophomore averages 10.1 points while firing from distance, hitting 12 of 38 3-pointers (32 percent). Steege has taken half the team’s 3s and keeps developing, per Bergman.
Point guard Alivia Lange has hit 6 of her 13 3s on selective attempts, dishes out 3.6 assists per game and grabs 2.6 steals per game. The senior is 41st in 2A in assists per game and the steadying hand guiding the ship.
Sumner’s defense has been its takeaway, netting 11 steals per game. Jana Meyer (2.8), Lange and Steege (2.1) are at two-plus, with Elliott closed behind. The Cougars rely on it heavily to help their 9.4-point per game differential.
Sumner’s numbers are heavily skewed — in both directions — by a 68-14 loss to Dike-New Hartford, but so are most teams’ against the perennial powerhouse.
“We will work on the little things over break and come ready for the second half of the season,” Elliott said. “We have a really small team (in numbers), but honestly I really like it because of the close relationships I’ve made with each and every one of them.”