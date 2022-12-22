Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s 12-girl squad won six of its first eight games pre-Christamas break, matching last year’s 6-3 start despite a less-experienced roster still taking time to come together.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls basketball dropped 58 points against Tripoli on Monday in its final pre-winter break victory. The win gave the Cougars (6-2) six win pre-Christmas for the second consecutive year. Arguably, the total should be seven, with a four-point loss against Grundy Center serving as as upset by metrics.

