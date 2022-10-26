Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

New season, new coach, new State banner to hang in the rafters.

Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball (31-10) is returning to the State Volleyball Tournament after falling short last season, topping Lisbon (38-3) 23-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19 on Wednesday in Center Point.

Trending Food Videos