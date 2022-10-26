New season, new coach, new State banner to hang in the rafters.
Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball (31-10) is returning to the State Volleyball Tournament after falling short last season, topping Lisbon (38-3) 23-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19 on Wednesday in Center Point.
“We're better together,” coach Sarah Buhman said. “This has been our theme from the very beginning. Brand new coaching staff and practically a brand new team. When we work together, we are going to do great things. This is exciting for the girls and they deserve this moment.”
Wednesday’s Regional final started off hot for the Cougars with a commanding 8-2 lead in the first set, but swiftly turned cold as the Lions adjusted to their opponent’s serving and attack. Lisbon kept the set close to the final moments, pulling away 25-23 to open the match 1-0. But no one for Sumner-Fred was ready to let this start get them down.
“We all know that volleyball is based on runs,” senior Alivia Lange said. “We knew the game wasn't over. You keep fighting hard, keep pushing. It's the team that sticks it out in the end that wins.”
The Cougars opened the second set in a similar fashion to the first, yet this time keeping a firm hold on their lead from the first serve to the final ace of the set by junior Isabel Elliott.
“We wanted to hit our peak at tournament time,” Elliott said. “We really buckled down and right now we are playing our best volleyball. I’m proud of each and every one of us for coming back and working hard to get this match back.”
Sumner-Fred kept the pressure on in a tight third set with Lisbon, squeaking by with a 25-23 win. Sensing their night was in jeopardy, the Lions came out with their best effort in the fourth set and built up a four point lead up until 19-15. From there, the Cougars went on a 10-0 run to shut the door on Lisbon and take the match 3-1.
“I was just telling myself, last year we fell short in this moment,” Elliott said. “We know it feels like to lose.I trusted my teammates to get through this. I told them I’d put the ball down for them. I wanted it so bad and now it's here and I couldn't be any happier.”
Elliott led the Cougars with 34 kills, senior Payten Seehase nine and junior Morgan Block eight kills, a vast majority of those attacks coming off sets from freshman Alexa Buhman with 51 assists on the night.
“This team isn’t afraid to be themselves on the court,” Lange said. “We’re all gooftballs, but we know when to be serious. After losing at State two years ago, I wanted to go back so badly. Those who went that year really pushed to get back. But it took the whole team to make that possible. I love this team so much.”
The Cougars will face powerhouse Western Christian (40-5) on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the State tournament’s new home at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Yet another new experience to add to the list for this state-bound Cougars team.
“We're not going to change our game plan,” Buhman said. “We are going to play Cougar volleyball. We're not going to get crazy about the team that we're going to play. We're going to go out there and execute on our side of the court, try to eliminate our mistakes and be prepared for the next team.”