The city of Oelwein will be enhancing its appeal soon with the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger receive a grant through the Iowa Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Project for authorized and approved costs of two Level 2 electric vehicle chargers to be installed in the Oelwein Public Library parking lot.
Library Director Susan Macken told the City Council at Monday night’s meeting she has received estimates from three companies: Livingston Energy, $5,716 plus shipping with Ken’s Electric installing for $3,000; EVBox Iqon, $9,120 plus shipping with Ken’s Electric installing for $3,000; ChargePoint, $10,409 shipping included ($185), with Munson installing for $14,175 (January 2020 pricing).
Macken told the council that Livingston Energy offered a 30 percent discount to TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System) of which the library is a member. The company would also waive the charge for software upgrades, site design and consultation, team training, activation fee, and an additional 3-year warranty.
Macken said someone from ChargePoint emailed Aug. 8 that an updated quote would be sent from an electrician, but so far nothing has been received. She said although EVBox has also been very responsive to inquiries, considering the cost difference plus discounts, she would recommend Livingston Energy for the project.
The Council agreed with Macken’s recommendation. The Volkswagen grant offers reimbursement up to 90 percent of eligible costs or $13,836, whichever is less. Alliant Energy also has a $1,500 rebate for a dual-prong networked charging station. The project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. When asked where the EV charging station would be located, Macken suggested on the east side of the library parking lot next to the handicap parking spaces. She said the library’s electrical lines run along that area, making it a prime location.
Currently, there are EV charging stations along the Highway 150 corridor at several Independence spots, the courthouse in West Union and in Decorah. Strawberry Point also has one along Highway 13. Mulfinger said it will be another asset to the library and community to have the charging stations there, with easy access to downtown restaurants and shops.
In the category of bids for projects, the Council received an eye-opener regarding hazard mitigation of the West Charles Street viaduct. At the second council meeting in June, the matter of crumbling ceiling in the viaduct was discussed with an Origin Design engineer, and what steps should be taken to remove loose material to safeguard drivers and pedestrians who access the viaduct. At that meeting Origin Design structural engineer Nate Miller estimated the cost of removing loose material at approximately $50,000, and told the council he would seek detailed bids for removal of only loose/delaminated material that is at risk of falling.
On Sept. 16, Mulfinger received a letter from Miller that one bid had been received and was opened. The bid from E&H Restoration, LLC of Davenport, was $291,268 or 582 percent above the engineer’s estimate. The largest share of the bid was for overhead removal of 5,000 square feet at $45 per SF, for a total of $225,000. Both Miller and Mulfinger recommended the council reject the bid, which was accomplished unanimously. Mulfinger said the city would work with the engineer to find a solution for this project.
In other action, the Council --
Approved a bid from Miller’s Construction Inc., of $8,553.50 for a concrete curb construction at First Avenue Southeast to help with traffic flow in the area of the new Dollar General store;
Approved a sealcoat quote from Blacktop Services for $42,834 for select city streets; more projects could be presented in the spring depending on winter season expenses;
Approved demolition of 23 Second St. N.W. as a dangerous building;
Approved the Comprehensive Emergency Plan for the city to improve emergency response.
An executive session was held per Iowa Code 20.17(3) for collective bargaining negotiations and strategy meetings of public employers.
The Council returned to regular session to approve amendments to Chauffeurs, Teamsters, and Helpers Local Union No. 238 Police Contract, and a resolution amending the 2021-2022 Salary Resolution to reflect contractual changes.