Oelwein City Council moved forward with its demolition plans for two downtown building at Monday’s meeting, approving a contract with FOX Strand for an engineer to be onsite during the teardown. The city will remediate asbestos at 27 and 33 S. Frederick Ave. before demolition.
The owner of 33 S. Frederick, Barb Wegner, told the Council she has a contractor for the building and said he cannot see anything wrong with the parapet, except for a small crack. Wegner further told the council she has not been contacted by an inspector or anyone regarding the building. She asked for an extension of the 14 days (which ended Tuesday, July 26) she was given to show a plan of action for improving the property, saying there are personal items she wants to get out of the building.
Mayor Brett DeVore said it would be up to the Council to decide on holding a work session to grant an extension.
As of Tuesday afternoon, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported the city has not been presented with any type of paperwork from any professional regarding the condition of 33 S. Frederick Ave. Such paperwork would have to be from a licensed contractor, architect or engineer. Mulfinger also reported Mayor DeVore said the Council is not interested in further discussions on an extension for Wegner.
However, Mulfinger said Mrs. Wegner is perfectly within her rights to enter her building at any time to remove any items she wishes to keep. She can do so until the day of demolition, he said.
“The city is not limiting her movement to remove items from the building. The city has no interest in any of the content,” Mulfinger said.
Oelwein resident Al Baldwin addressed the Council regarding a lot that is across the street from his home on Eighth Avenue SW. He said there had been a house on the property, but a previous owner had started to take it down, then sold it to another who bulldozed the house. But the new owner has left plenty of trash, pieces of furniture and appliances, and scrap metal all over. Baldwin said it is not only unsightly, but also dangerous, and he would like the city to take a proactive stance in getting it cleaned up.
“I can’t imagine any one of you putting up with that across the street from you. I’m coming to you guys to get something done. Come take a look. Something needs to be done,” Baldwin said.
Mayor DeVore told Baldwin that the nuisance property is in litigation and what gets done depends on how fast the court moves on the case.
Councilwoman Karen Seeders had questions over an amendment to parking regulations proposed at Veterans Park along North Frederick Avenue from the bridge going north to the stoplight.
The Council proposes putting a two-hour limit on parking at both sides of the street from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. and no parking from 2-6 a.m.
“Who is going to Veterans Park at 2 a.m.?” she asked. Seeders added that there are residences on the west side of the block and parking vehicles would be difficult for them in the night.
Others on the Council said there is no parking in the rest of downtown from 2-6 a.m.
Seeders voted “no” during roll call for the first reading of the proposed ordinance amendment, which passed 5-1. Two more readings will be required before it becomes law.
During the mayor’s report, DeVore informed the Council there has been more prohibited dumping of trash and items not for recycling at the city’s blue recycling bins along Highway 150 north of the Cornerstone Inn & Suites. He issued a warning that is also on the city’s Facebook page, that repeated abuse of the bins with illegal dumping will result in the city losing them and they will be removed. He said most residents abide by the recycling rules, but a few are going to ruin it for all.
In other action, the Council approved a revolving loan fund for home rehabilitation for Ammon Morgan and a Fill the Boot campaign Aug. 26-27 for the Oelwein Fire Fighters Foundation for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.