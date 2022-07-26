Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein City Council moved forward with its demolition plans for two downtown building at Monday’s meeting, approving a contract with FOX Strand for an engineer to be onsite during the teardown. The city will remediate asbestos at 27 and 33 S. Frederick Ave. before demolition.

The owner of 33 S. Frederick, Barb Wegner, told the Council she has a contractor for the building and said he cannot see anything wrong with the parapet, except for a small crack. Wegner further told the council she has not been contacted by an inspector or anyone regarding the building. She asked for an extension of the 14 days (which ended Tuesday, July 26) she was given to show a plan of action for improving the property, saying there are personal items she wants to get out of the building.

