Oelwein City Council has given approval to recovering underbilled utility fees from a local manufacturing company. At Monday night’s proceedings in City Hall, it was noted that DCW, 1001 First St. N.W. was underbilled more than $27,000 between July 2021 and July 2023.
The error was discovered by the city’s auditors on Aug. 10 this year. DCW had been classified incorrectly in the utility billing system as a high end user when the company should have been classified to the flat rate for water and sewer. This has accounted for the significant deficit found by auditors.
According to the City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, a staff error led to the misclassification, however, the state of Iowa allows the city to collect the underbilled fees. He said he would be working with DCW on a repayment plan. DCW Casing LLC, Heparin Division is a crude heparin manufacturing facility located in Oelwein, where Iowa Ham and Abraxis were former businesses.
The city will soon be applying for a Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program grant to the U.S. Department of Transportation in the amount of $1.5 million, to support creating a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of the Charles Street bridge in the 10 block of West Charles, and the railroad viaduct. The two locations have been repeated sites of flooding issues over several decades when Dry Run Creek overfills.
Mulfinger noted the city is working toward a large planning and designing project. If awarded this grant, the city will have to provide a 20 percent match or $300,000. Ultimately, the grant award would set the wheels in motion for a $10 million project to fix the viaduct and other structures contributing to the downtown flooding. The Council unanimously approved the grant application.
Oelwein Municipal Airport’s fixed base operator George Tegeler was approved for a one-year contract with the city to provide services at the airport as designated in the agreement. Council approved the contract 5-1, with Dave Garrigus voting against the measure.
Recommendations from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development Committee were approved, $1,500 to the Williams Center for the Arts for upcoming entertainment, and $2,500 to O-Town Mania for an upcoming pro-wrestling event. The funding comes from the city’s Hotel Motel Tax coffer.
Approval was also given for demolition assistance of 1126 S. Frederick Ave.
The next Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 in City Hall.