“SOLD!” Oelwein City Council said as much when approving the sale of the city’s first Homes for Iowa house.
Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Council approved going forward on a housing project with Homes for Iowa, homes manufactured by persons incarcerated in the Iowa prison system. The site for the first home was a city-owned lot from a previous teardown, at 318 Seventh St. S.W.
In mid-December 2020 the three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home was delivered and set on a waiting basement. An open house was held in February and the home was put on the market, with tax incentives. There have been a few people looking at the house but no offers on the $140,000 home.
Last month the Housing Board received an offer from Matt and Katelyn Hageman for $132,000. The Housing Board brought the recommendation to accept the offer to the Council for approval at Monday night’s meeting.
Councilman and Board Chair Warren Fisk said, “The Housing Board feels it is in the best interest to accept the bid. They are a young couple looking to improve themselves with their second house in Oelwein, while leaving another home available on the market.”
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained that since the offer is less than what the city has put into the project, the buyers will not get the tax abatement, which would have amounted to about $10,000. The city still has some work left on the property including grading the site, rocking the driveway and constructing the porches. Mulfinger said it is a win for the city and recommended approving the sale.
Matt Hageman told the Council they plan to add on a garage and a deck, and will put their current house up for sale once they are moved.
Local resident Paul Ganske addressed the Council regarding the proposed traffic/speed camera ordinance that was up for its final reading Monday.
“You’re not going to get what you want out of this,” Ganske told them. He said if drivers can’t speed in one area, they will in another.
In recapping the ordinance for its third and final reading, Mulfinger said the measure was brought forward at the mayor and council members’ requests. The ordinance would allow the city to implement speed cameras and red-light cameras at a later meeting after deciding on locations, rules and a vendor for the cameras.
The ordinance passed on a 4-2 vote with Councilmen Matt Weber and Tom Stewart voting against it.
The city will spend upwards of $69,000 to improve its phone and internet infrastructure, as well as new wiring of City Hall, Fire Station and Utilities Department. The Council passed three measures — the first, $31,978, to upgrade to voice over internet protocol (VOIP) phones, new switches and routers. Mulfinger explained funding for this project is available from Franchise Fees. The second measure, $25,850, was approved to Maximum Sight and Sound for internet infrastructure and wiring to provide the network for each building and new ethernet ports. The Utilities Department will get connected to Streets and Parks and put them on one network. Mulfinger said the city will see one less internet service out of this improvement project. The third measure was approval of West Union Trenching for work on internet infrastructure and wiring in the amount of $12,051.50. Mulfinger said this will be trenching from Utilities to Streets to Parks, and City Hall to the Fire Station. Councilwoman Lynda Payne, who worked in IT for several years, voted against all three motions, noting that it was far too much money being spent for what was being accomplished.
In other action, the Council —
Approved a local match of $3,000 for a generator for the Fire Station
Approved applying for financial assistance with the USDA to finance Oelwein Mobile Data and Incident Transparency Project — a grant the Police Department needs to upgrade equipment
Approved applying for a USDA grant to provide new radios to the city to help with disaster response
Approved an agreement with ITC Midwest LLC to operate within city limits on a 25-year non-exclusive electric transmission franchise
Approved a new Class C Liquor and Sunday Sales License for Get R’ Fried
Approved roof repairs at City Hall and the Fire Station in the amount of $7,165.