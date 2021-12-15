The Oelwein City Council on Monday unanimously approved selling a 2.7-acre parcel site along Iowa Highway 150/Rock Island Road north of the police station and in front of a hotel to Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes Inc. by quitclaim deed, for $100,000. Prior, the council vacated some roadway there.
The property is described as “Parcel AO in the SW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 21-T91N-R9W City of Oelwein,” recording 2021-4139.
“This is the sale of the property in front of the hotel,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said at Monday’s meeting.
In approving the action, the city is selling all parcels it owns on Highway 150 north of the police station, according to Mulfinger’s written notes to council in recommending approval of the resolution for sale of city interest.
The price was directed through a work session.
“City Council agreed to $100,000 and to not offer TIF (tax increment financing),” Mulfinger noted. “This local investment will provide a service to the community that will bring people from out of town.”
With regard to bringing people to town, Mulfinger told the Daily Register he meant “visitors to the area.” As to whether he had seen specific paperwork (such as any application seeking development funds for job growth), he said, “Job growth will be limited. No specific paperwork.”
VACATES BLUE BIN AREA
After a public hearing at which none from the public spoke, city council approved under regular business “proposed vacation and sale of the public right-of-way located in Oelwein’s 6th Addition.”
It served as a recycling collection site for some time.
“The ‘blue bins’ is this portion,” council member Linda Payne said, referring to the space intended for persons to place content fit to recycle.
“The City will have to find a new location for the blue bins,” Mulfinger told the Daily Register. “City residents pay for the recycle bins on their utility bill. The landfill commission continues to use a bin sort system so they supply bins to communities. The city has lobbied the landfill commission to change this method of recycle pickup, but they are not interested.”
“Occo Drive will be vacated,” Mulfinger said. (It is called Occo Drive in Google Maps and Occo Street in the Beacon Geographic Info System maps for Fayette County.) “The hotel will now own and maintain the exiting portion within their property. They will buy both sections in front of the hotel.”
The resolution details the area.
Second Avenue SE heads south from behind Fareway Grocery and becomes Occo Street when it crosses Fourth Street SE, mapping software shows. Occo bends east just north of the Cobblestone Inn.
The ordinance serves to vacate the area and relieve the city of its maintenance.
Specifically, “The purpose of this ordinance is to vacate that portion of Second Avenue SE from its intersection at Fourth Street SE south to its intersection with Occo Street and that portion of Occo Street from its intersection with Rock Island Road east approximately 225 feet to its end, and thereby relieve the City of Oelwein of the responsibility for its maintenance and supervision.”
According to the ordinance to vacate, “The above described right-of-way has been unused for the past several years and is not needed for use of the public, and therefore, its maintenance at public expense is no longer justified, except to retain an easement for public utilities.”