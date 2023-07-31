The gaping hole at the corner of First Street SE and South Frederick Avenue may not be filled any time soon after Oelwein City Council and longtime business owner Mike Leo came to a stalemate at recent Council proceedings.
The hole is remnant of a building teardown ordered by the city after the lot and unsafe structure became city owned. Leo’s Italian Restaurant, 29 S. Frederick Ave., is the adjacent building, and the teardown left the Leo building with exposed beam pockets. While the city stated the demolition contractor performed the duties of the project correctly, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger had presented a motion to the Council to approve $5,000 to help pay for capping the beam pockets.
The Council was poised to approve the funds, but Leo told the city leaders he would not accept the money, and would, in fact, be seeking more for what he says are damages to his building. Following Leo’s comments, the Council moved to decline partnering for work on 29 S. Frederick Ave. After a short discussion, the Council moved to
wait for Leo to waterproof his basement wall and fill the beam pockets before the city builds their wall next to Leo’s and fills in the hole.
Oelwein resident Mike Kerns addressed the Council on several red tag properties to which the city has failed to follow through with its inspection process. Kerns told the Council the city is wrong to single out one faction of the community and that all property owners should be held accountable just like landlords are being held accountable through the rental inspection code. Mayor DeVore said he would take the properties mentioned under advisement to the Community Housing Department.
The Council accepted the bid of $1,347,000 from Shift Companies, LLC of Cedar Rapids, for the Reed Bed Expansion and EQ Liner Replacement project at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
A resolution approving HVAC system replacement at the library at a cost of $192,580, died for lack of a motion, after Council members could not agree with the city administrator on the best plan. Council wants to look into options of purchasing freon from old units and create a reserve, along with pursuing fixing the roof and repair the HVAC system as needed. Mulfinger said repairing the roof will take a bond and will be a major project.
The Council approved a seal coating contract for city streets with Prairie Road Builders of Hazleton in the amount of $49,240.44. This is for the 2023 Seal Coating Project.
Approval was also given to the Oelwein Fire Fighters Foundation, Inc., for the MDA fundraiser “Fill the Boot” at the intersection of East Charles Street and Highway 150. The campaign will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Mulfinger thanked city staff for all their hard work during the 150th celebration. He thanked OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard for her hard work and persistence in leading the 150th committee toward making an incredible event for the community. More than 200 volunteers helped make the event possible.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.