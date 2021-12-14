With all six members present Monday, the Oelwein City Council voted 4-1 to eliminate the city’s full-time firefighter position effective Dec. 29.
The action puts Nathan Westendorf out of the job he has held for 17 years. It is to be carried out by the Oelwein Civil Service Commission, per resolution.
Council member Renee Cantrell, whose name is read last in the roll call voting, voted “no, because of my constituents.”
Oelwein’s deputy fire chief, council member Matt Weber, abstained from the vote owing to conflict of interest.
CITIZEN COMMENT
Before the meeting, council heard comments from Terry Hull, 107 Ninth Ave. SE.
“I read this whole report from this company that came out and evaluated everything,” Hull said. “I was kind of embarrassed to be in the city and see things had been done wrong like leadership, communication, training records, those kind of things.”
Hull’s main concern was that eliminating the full-time position would downgrade the Insurance Services Office “Fire Suppression Rating Schedule” for the community.
“I called the insurance man, said ‘What’s going to happen?’” Hull said. “He said, ‘Yeah that’s what we use is the FSRS and ISO. Because we lose that one person, that … takes us from 61 points to below 60.’
“I’d like to make sure people that live in this town know,” Hull said. “If we lose this full-time employee, insurance rates are going up, and for businesses also.”
Hull also addressed the apparent conflict of interest, as Deputy Chief Matt Weber sits on city council.
“That was addressed at the last meeting; council member Weber is recusing himself from the vote,” Mayor Brett Devore said.
Hull wanted Weber to abdicate fire department leadership entirely.
“I would ask, sitting on the City Council, they shouldn’t be on the leadership role of something that they control. Maybe if they went back to being a firefighter,” Hull said.
DISCUSSION
Council members discussed eliminating the position.
Devore said he and other elected officials had taken many calls on the proposal.
“What seems to alleviate a lot of concern as well as change their mind — Waverly is a bigger town than we are, and they are completely volunteer-driven,” DeVore said.
Cantrell generally referenced the study that the city consultant did.
“The study shows a lot, is very eye-opening,” DeVore said. “The fact that we have a position that is not necessarily working the correct hours — when most of our calls are. And getting even a handful or more than a handful of calls in a ward, or a city of 1,500 a ward, getting 50 phone calls, and the squeaky wheel gets the grease.”
“(City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger) has said — and I think I agree with this, is that we’d better make sure we correct some of the problems that were brought to us by this consultant,” Fisk said.
“I talked to the chief about how things are going,” Devore said. “He said he’s given the leadership a lot of homework so they can start working on some of these.”
Fisk moved to approve eliminating the full-time firefighter position.
NEXT STEPS
The council on Nov. 22 approved what will be the next steps and an anticipated timeline:
• Create a public safety chief. Mulfinger’s memo recommended Police Chief Jeremy Logan for the one to three years transition to fire volunteers. “Start Dec. 1.”
“Jeremy is doing public safety chief work,” Mulfinger said Tuesday, citing the council motion to go forward with these actions.
• Restructure the volunteers, as determined by the public safety chief. “December 2021.”
• Develop and approve standard operating procedures.
• Create a training plan. “December 2021 to March 2022.”
• Work with volunteers on a recruitment campaign. “March 2022.”