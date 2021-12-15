Facing a deadline at the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Oelwein City Council approved a motion to “repair or replace” the wastewater ultraviolet disinfection system with U.S.-based Glasco UV for up to (“not-to-exceed”) $68,000; fast-tracking a project that otherwise was budgeted for 2023, with the serendipity factor of a rare price decrease.
“This is one of the main pieces of the wastewater plant. It does our disinfection to release to the creek,” City Utility and Wastewater Superintendent Vic Kane told the City Council when it met Monday.
“The ultraviolet light disinfection system has been slowly failing due to age,” Kane explained in a memo to city elected officials. They have a vertical open channel system, according to the quote provide to City Council.
Kane said his department requested to replace the disinfection system in
the capital improvement plan for 2022 when the
system still had two functioning units.
“As fate would have it, we lost the PLC (Primary Logic Controller) for one of the units,” Kane’s memo continued. “The program was found to be antiquated and the PLC could not be replaced. The product representative quoted increases and the budget amount increased to $165,000.”
Based on one faltering but physically operable unit and the other fully functioning, “we moved forward to budget the replacements in 2023.
“Our gamble did not pay off as we lost the other unit PLC this disinfection season,” Kane wrote. “We were able to make these units work to meet our state permit, but they were operating inefficiently.”
The city was in a dire strait time-wise.
“Due to the fact we cannot lose this system and it must be operational by March; we have moved to expedite this purchase,” Kane wrote.
It turned out, the supplier that told him to figure $165,000 into the budget, and the factory home office “have separated, gone separate ways,” Kane told City Council Monday.
“Because it went to the factory, they’re telling us they can do the whole thing for like $48,000,” Kane said. Setup will cost another $20,000.
His memo explained further.
“Through some internal changes with the supplier, we received great pricing and time frames direct from the home office,” Kane wrote. “They reviewed our system and have proposed to repair (or replace) for a maximum cost of $48,000. The Integrator time, electrical, installation, site modification, shipping etc. are estimated to be $20,000.”
“They proposed, they will either refurbish the whole set, or if it gets too bad, they will cap it at $48,000; and if it gets close to that, we’re just going to get a whole entire new set,” he told City Council.
“So we think we can get in, get it fixed, get it back to us and we’ll be up and running in the spring. We have to be up and disinfecting by April, or we’ll be in violation.”
A division of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulates wastewater discharge permits.
“We can’t not have disinfection,” Kane underscored. “The current system, we made it work as long as we could. Between the software and the PLCs with all that, they don’t have the actual program — if they had it all, they could function. We tried to get through a budget cycle. The money shifted, we tried to hit through another budget cycle, then the other unit went.”
Kane told City Council it was rare to see the price decrease like that.
“(I’ve) only seen that happen on one other thing,” referring to a “controller.”
Kane told the city attorney Monday, to a question about the “system,” that it was “going on 16 years.”
Council member Warren Fisk moved to repair or replace the UV disinfection system for wastewater with Glasco UV “not to exceed $68,000.”
The Glascow UV manufacturing facility is located in New Jersey, where it has been in the UV light technology business for over 50 years, per its website. In 2011, Glasco UV (formally Sunlight Systems) re-acquired the Siemens UV Division of Sunlight Systems.
WASTEWATER PLANT
OPERATOR SOUGHT
In related news, the city of Oelwein is advertising for a wastewater plant operator.
The city has a type of treatment plant normally found in larger cities, and has struggled recruiting qualified candidates to town. This was among items City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger discussed at an initial budgeting workshop of the full City Council Monday, held after the regular City Council meeting.
Per an ad, the candidate must have a class B commercial driver’s license and be able to obtain Iowa Grade 1 Wastewater Certification in 18 months and a Grade 4 Iowa Wastewater Certification within five years.