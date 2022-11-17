A large grant application was approved at Monday night’s City Council meeting, to be sent to Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation for the city’s Park and Recreation Department projects over the next six years. The total amount requested is just under $4.1 million, parceled out in annual projects including Aquatic Center upgrades, a large Williams Recreation Pavilion at Wings Park, improved equipment for ball diamond maintenance, soccer fields at the Veterans Sports Complex, Reidy Park playground equipment, Wellness Center updates, LED lighting conversion and fencing at Wings Park ball diamonds, universal signage for all parks, pool resurfacing, and completion of the city’s urban trail system.
In submitting the proposal, Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Williams Wellness Center & Recreation Director Jessica Burkhart wrote, “It is the intention of the Park and Recreation department to transform the city’s facilities for the community and surrounding areas for recreation. … Parks have a value to communities that transcends the amount of dollars invested or the revenues gained from fees. … They are crucial to the healthy development of our city and should be a major part of any city planning going forward.”
City Councilmember Lynda Payne asked if there is a match required from the city for this grant. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said there is no match required, but the city is solely responsible for the continued maintenance of all the areas.
The Council also approve a resolution certifying tax increment finance indebtedness in various city districts. This is an annual requirement for the city to provide tax increment financing to businesses. The payments of annual appropriations are based on percentages of estimated taxation on the following businesses: 2016 East Penn expansion, 100% of what is available, approximately $750,000; Forsyth Management Company, LLC/Quality Plus Mfg., Inc., 90% of what is available, approximately $53,000; Boulders Inn assigned to Cornerstone Inn and Suites, LLC, 90% of what is available, approximately $38,000; ICE Manufacturing, 90% of what is available, approximately $6,000; Downtown Streetscape for Downtown Business Grants, 90% of what is available, approximately $45,000; and rebate agreement with Performance Rehab, 50% of what is available, approximately $4,000.
In other action, the Council,
Approved the sale of property at 22 Seventh St. S.W. to Dave and Carrie Gearhart for $1,257
Approved the Public Works Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local Union No. 238 contract for 2023-24. It calls for three percent that follows the public safety union and six percent for grade three and four to ensure these positions are competitive, according to Mulfinger
Approved a motion to seek proposals for a three-year single hauler agreement.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at City Hall. The Council will also hold a work session that night to interview law firms for possible city attorney representation. The firms of Peters & Longmuir, and Lynch Dallas will be interviewed.