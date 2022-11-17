Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A large grant application was approved at Monday night’s City Council meeting, to be sent to Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation for the city’s Park and Recreation Department projects over the next six years. The total amount requested is just under $4.1 million, parceled out in annual projects including Aquatic Center upgrades, a large Williams Recreation Pavilion at Wings Park, improved equipment for ball diamond maintenance, soccer fields at the Veterans Sports Complex, Reidy Park playground equipment, Wellness Center updates, LED lighting conversion and fencing at Wings Park ball diamonds, universal signage for all parks, pool resurfacing, and completion of the city’s urban trail system.

In submitting the proposal, Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Williams Wellness Center & Recreation Director Jessica Burkhart wrote, “It is the intention of the Park and Recreation department to transform the city’s facilities for the community and surrounding areas for recreation. … Parks have a value to communities that transcends the amount of dollars invested or the revenues gained from fees. … They are crucial to the healthy development of our city and should be a major part of any city planning going forward.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos