Oelwein City Council has directed City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger to move forward with a funding projection for the new Oelwein Event Center. At Monday night’s Council meeting, the city approved participating in the financing effort and Council will vote on the type of funding at the Oct. 10 regular meeting.
Oelwein Event Corporation is seeking $450,000 in funding from the city. Mulfinger said city options include direct cash contribution, in-kind contribution, or construction/repair assistance with items like permits and city-owned parking lot repairs.
Repair work will begin in the coming weeks on Fourth Street SW at the abandoned railroad tracks, following Council’s decision Monday night to award the contract to Miller Construction, Inc. The rough crossings have been tough on vehicles for a long time and Mulfinger said the city hopes Miller can help smooth the road out.
A work schedule still needs to be established and residents are encouraged to watch the city website for alerts, as Mulfinger said, at some point, the road will have to be completely closed during repairs. The city will allocate $88,000 for this road work.
Mayor Brett DeVore, Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan and Mulfinger, along with Council members Matt Weber and Karen Seeders, all spoke against moving forward with the city’s golf cart ordinance. DeVore, who has fielded many calls and emails against golf carts, reiterated his stance that the matter should come from the Public Safety Committee as a recommendation first, rather than the way it is presented now.
“Public Safety can get the details right. If you pass this code now, it won’t have a lot of safety features. If we want to move forward with this, I highly recommend sending it to the Public Safety Committee to draft a proper ordinance,” the mayor said.
Mulfinger and Logan have been vocally against the ordinance from the start. Weber was quoted as saying “golf carts have no place on public streets,” and Seeders continues to express safety concerns as well.
Councilwoman Lynda Payne questioned how operating a golf cart was any different than bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and similar conveyances. She along with Tom Stewart, Dave Lenz and Dave Garrigus feel adding golf carts for a mode of transportation around town will be an economic benefit to many and especially helpful to those who have limited walking capabilities.
The Council moved forward with the second reading of the ordinance, which passed 4-2, with Seeders and Weber opposing the measure for the second time. The ordinance will require one more reading on Oct. 10, and if it passes, it will then become part of the city code.
Downtown building owners Mike Leo and Paul Schemmel addressed the Council regarding 27 S. Frederick Ave., which is in between their two properties.
Leo said it is turning into a fiasco, with many of his customers that use the staircase between the two buildings complaining because of the mold and decay smell. Also, Leo said the roof of the building is not viable.
Schemmel told the Council he had water seep into his basement and now there are bricks falling on the south side of his building that is next to 27 S. Frederick.
Mayor DeVore said he would have the building inspector address their concerns and make record of any issues.