Oelwein City Council has directed City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger to move forward with a funding projection for the new Oelwein Event Center. At Monday night’s Council meeting, the city approved participating in the financing effort and Council will vote on the type of funding at the Oct. 10 regular meeting.

Oelwein Event Corporation is seeking $450,000 in funding from the city. Mulfinger said city options include direct cash contribution, in-kind contribution, or construction/repair assistance with items like permits and city-owned parking lot repairs.

