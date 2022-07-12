Oelwein City Council moved quickly in declaring 33 S. Frederick Ave. an unsafe structure at its meeting Monday night. The sidewalk around the corner building was barricaded to pedestrian traffic on July 1, after a building inspector warned of an unsafe parapet at the roof line that could fail.
In a report to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, engineer James C. Jacob of VJ engineering of Coralville, wrote of several spots along the building’s west and south walls where brick is spalled, noting especially on the east end of the south side there is a severely tipped parapet and the wall below this tipped parapet is itself tipped outward. There is also a section of brick masonry at the east end along the south wall that is dislodged and in danger of collapsing onto the city sidewalk. The wood storefront on the west side of the building is also heavily decayed and has holes that are allowing moisture behind it.
“The building owner should be notified to immediately take steps to repair all failing brick masonry that is endangering the public right-of-way,” the engineer wrote.
Council approved a resolution that gives property owners Barbara Wegner, contract seller, and Tracy and Michelle Rupright, contract buyer, 14 days to come up with a solution to the unsafe structure with strict timelines on repair and progress. If this is not accomplished in the timeframe given, the city will hire a company to demolish the building and assess all cost to the property owners.
The jet memorial at Oelwein City Park is getting an official name. Oelwein resident and legionnaire Jake Blitsch addressed the Council regarding a resolution renaming the Oelwein City Park Jet Memorial. He told the members two local Air Force veterans, Brig. Gen. Walt Saur and Lt. Col. Royce King, were very instrumental in getting the Air Force fighter jet to Oelwein City Park, where it has been since 1964. He reported on the progress being made at the jet location where overhead lights now shine on the recently renovated military piece. He said there is more planned, including a cement slab beneath the structure embedded with a military compass and hopefully, ground-level lighting, along with a plaque giving the history of the aircraft’s journey to Oelwein and recognizing Saur and King. Blitsch said renaming the site would honor the work of the local heroes and be a constant reminder. The Council unanimously approved the name of the site as Saur-King Jet Plaza. A dedication is being planned for early fall, when work is expected to be completed.
With the Community Plaza permanently closed, the monthly Northeast Iowa Food Bank truck needs a different location for its food distribution to patrons. Board members of the new Plentiful Pantry, located directly south across West Charles Street from the Plaza, suggested having the food truck utilize part of the city’s south parking lot behind the pantry. Any food left on the truck after distribution, can be taken into the pantry. The pantry’s second request was for one handicap parking spot directly behind the building for patrons.
The Council approved the first request to relocate the food truck distribution to the city’s south parking lot behind Plentiful Pantry. The handicap parking request was sent to Public Safety for recommendation back to the Council, where, if approved, an ordinance would then be established.
The Council approved a recommendation from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development Board to grant a funding request of $6,000 from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund for the free carnival at the Fayette County Fair 2022.
Council also approved Mayor Brett DeVore’s reappointment of Tommy Nations and Ken Woodraska to the Municipal Airport Board.
Councilwoman Lynda Payne reported the Housing Committee will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, July 18, in City Hall, that will be open to anyone from the community who wants to bring ideas, suggestions or be part of developing housing in Oelwein.