Oelwein City Council members were appointed to various committees and commissions during Monday night’s council proceedings. These appointments are made at the first meeting when a new Council is seated.
The new Council consists of Mayor Brett DeVore, 1st Ward Matt Weber, 2nd Ward Dave Lenz, 3rd Ward Lynda Payne, 4th Ward Dave Garrigus, two At-large councilpersons, Karen Seeders and Tom Stewart. Council member Lynda Payne was voted to serve as mayor pro tem in any absence of Mayor Bret DeVore.
Being a liaison to various municipal and county boards is just a portion of a council member’s duties as a public servant and voice of the people he or she serves. Citizens should note that they can share any concerns regarding actions or plans of a particular board, etc., to the appointed liaison. In some instances, local citizens are appointed to fill positions where there are public vacancies.
The Council approved the mayor’s recommendations of reappointment of Mike Kerns and Steve Cockerham to the Board of Appeals, and Warren Fisk to the Board of Adjustments.
The liaison appointments are as follows:
Airport liaison – Tom Stewart; County Conference Board – Mayor DeVore, alternate is mayor pro tem; Fayette County Emergency Management – Matt Weber; Fayette County Solid Waste Commission – Mayor DeVore, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger alternate; Oelwein Housing Board – citizen Warren Fisk, Mayor DeVore, Mulfinger, Dave Garrigus, Karen Seeders, Deb Howard from OCAD
Library Board liaison – Councilperson Payne; NE Iowa Regional League of Cities – Mayor DeVore with Mulfinger as alternate; OCAD liaison – Mayor DeVore, Mulfinger as alternate; City Ordinance Review Committee – Council as a whole; Park and Rec liaison – Dave Lenz
Planning, Finance, and Economic Development – Matt Weber, Lynda Payne and Karen Seeders, chair; Public Safety Commission – Matt Weber, chair, Lynda Payne, Dave Lenz; Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Board – Mayor DeVore, Mulfinger alternate.
The Council also voted to eliminate the Capital Improvement Program Committee under the recommendation from Mulfinger, who advised that capital improvements can be done through annual budget meetings.