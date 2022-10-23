Oelwein City Council may decide to table action on the dispatch contract with Fayette County that Supervisors sent in September to be approved by November. The Council is discussing the contract in a work session prior the 6 o’clock regular meeting tonight to decide the best way to address what City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger calls “limited cooperation” on the part of the Supervisors.
In his memo to Council regarding the work session Mulfinger wrote that the Supervisors approved a dispatch contract and requested the city approve it in time for November. He noted the contract has an unrealistic charge for dispatch and includes other costs that have never been discussed.
“The city has paid just under $50,000 in the last two years for a service that we cannot oversee,”
Mulfinger wrote. “The Supervisors have not provided any recognition to the city providing this service for 40 years, and they ignored the large grant that Oelwein was awarded to make this process easier on the county.”
Mulfinger said both he and Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan have made requests of information from the Supervisors on more than one occasion that have not been fulfilled.
Mulfinger said the city wants to know the dispatch budget prior to the merge and what the budget is subsequent to the merge; wage increases to dispatchers due to cost of living and competition increases to improve hiring efforts; a dispatch staffing comparison for similar counties; the impact funding the dispatch center would have on the tax levy; and the impact funding just the increase in costs to dispatch would have on the levy.
Oelwein has verbalized concerns on how the sheriff’s department classifies “calls for service,” since this classification has direct impact on a pay-by-calls-for-service approach that the county is demanding. The county is required to dispatch emergency calls and those have not been taken from their pay-by-calls-for-service approach.
According to the contract being discussed tonight, Oelwein will be required to pay Fayette County $104,462 per year for three years for its dispatch services. The contract is for fiscal years 2023/2024, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026, beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.
The city advises if this significant amount is to be required from the three cities that have their own law enforcement (Oelwein, Fayette, West Union), then a commission should be set up so that those entities have a say in the operations and quality of operations.
Mulfinger reminded the Council this has gone unanswered and must be addressed prior to any agreement being approved.
His suggestion to the Council is the city agrees to another $25,000 provided the county continues to work toward the city’s requests.
“Paying for this service should be done through taxation and not a fee-based-schedule created by the Supervisors,” he wrote.