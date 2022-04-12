Three things to take away from Monday night’s City Council meeting:
1. Not every Council member agreed with the Police Chief’s proposal on UTV speed limits
2. Not every Council member approved of the 2022-23 city salary schedule
3. The Council can make concessions when it comes to acquired tax sale properties
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan addressed the Council during a discussion on the first reading of the snowmobiles and utility terrain vehicles amendment. He suggested the Council reconsider the speed limit for UTVs and make one maximum speed limit of 35 mph no matter what road may be traveled that has a higher posted speed limit.
Councilman Tom Stewart countered that if a UTV is traveling 35 mph in a 40 mph zone, such as South Frederick from Dollar Fresh to the Highway 281 intersection, the UTV will cause traffic congestion behind it. According to the new ordinance amendment, to prevent congestion, a UTV driver shall pull to the right-hand edge of the highway and stop to allow other vehicles traveling in the same direction to pass.
Councilman Dave Lenz said if UTVs are allowed to go the speed limit on those roads, there should be no reason for a vehicle to pass, the same as it is for mopeds.
Logan said from his standpoint in public safety, “We’re trying to protect inexperienced drivers.”
It was pointed out that the ordinance already reads, “Operators shall abide by all traffic laws and posted traffic signs.”
The Council agreed to strike the No. 2 paragraph in Section 22-217 Street Etiquette that says a UTV must pull to the edge of the road to prevent traffic congestion and will bring the rewrite back for a first reading vote at the next meeting on April 25.
Councilwoman Lynda Payne had concerns regarding the 2022-23 city salary schedule for employees.
“You’re not looking at increasing wages for those making under $12 an hour?” she asked City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. Payne said she thought the wage committee had wanted to see those wages go up to a minimum of $12 an hour.
Mulfinger had analyzed the request that would mean an increase of $13,944.25 for the cemetery, $11,484 for the parks, and $14,967 for the aquatics center, for a total budget increase of $40,395.25. He said this is a significant increase for the three departments within the general fund. Mulfinger reported an increase of $19,495 is recommended, which addresses the current needs in the departments. He said each year the city can work toward increasing the wages in those positions to attract and retain part time employees.
Payne also expressed regret that there is no cost of living increase.
While the salary schedule for next fiscal year passed, Payne and Lenz both voted against it.
A local property owner who lost a house to the city over back taxes will have an opportunity to get it back after the Council approved a recommendation from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development Committee.
Charlie Shannon of rural Hazleton had purchased the property at 516 First Ave. N.W. from a foreclosure and was cleaning and remodeling when he went through a severe injury in 2020 that has taken two years to come back from. In that time, he lost the house to taxes. He had spoken with the city attorney, building inspectors and mayor regarding his desire to pay back the late taxes and continue fixing up the house.
The committee recommended giving Shannon an opportunity to make good on his promise to pay back and fix up the property and the Council approved.
In other action, the Council approved OCAD’s request for street closures for Party in the Park events June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.
The Council approved the city’s request to solicit bids for mowing and maintenance of city-owned vacant lots. Interested local lawn services can contact City Hall for more information.