Caution, falling concrete.
Oelwein City Council on Monday unanimously approved for Origin Design of Dubuque engineer Nathan Miller to move forward on a reduced scope of the West Charles Street viaduct project at its west end. Next he will prep documents to rebid the project in January for the city. He said the contractor that bid on it last September said they could come out in February.
Miller’s verbal estimate to the council Monday was to keep the “short-term effort” on the project to the $50,000 range, which is equal to a preliminary estimate he gave the council at a workshop about June 28.
“This is going to be a short-term effort,” he said Monday. “It’s right in that $50,000 range is what you would be looking at.”
Miller’s Dec. 8 memo to the city titled “Charles Street Viaduct Hazard Mitigation,” as included in council documents lacks any new preliminary estimate of probable cost.
The scope Miller will bid out the second go-around will be reduced to 100 square feet on the west end, rather than the 5,000 square feet initially bid, that in September came in estimated at $291,268 from a lone bidder, per his memo.
“I was hoping it would come in closer to $100(,000),” Miller told the council.
“Last time that line included removal of any loose and delaminated materials. That was probably 90% of the underside of that structure, causing bids to come in remarkably,” Miller said.
Other factors included higher-than-anticipated trucking costs, railroad insurance requirements and traffic control costs, per his memo.
Miller said the only way to pull the project cost back down is to limit the amount of overhead removals.
“It’s not necessary to include every piece of loose material. The more that we can include, the further down the road we would help mitigate that,” he said.
“If we pull that back from that 90% to the area at the west end that’s showing the most deterioration, the area of greatest concern, that’s going to pull the project back into your budget,” Miller said. “Since we’re not removing as much material, this is going to mean we’re going to have to come back in a shorter time frame as that continues to deteriorate.”
“I think that’s the problem,” council member Warren Fisk said. “You’re hoping to buy time, and nothing’s guaranteed.
Council member Renee Cantrell chimed in.
“That’s my concern is the long-term ramifications when you’re only throwing a Band-aid fix on it. Is this something we could look at putting in the bond?”
“We’re going to do street repairs, and I think the viaduct would more than qualify for that,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said.
“In doing this reduced scope, this will buy you time,” Miller said. “I can’t tell you how much time. When these structures get to this age and you can’t do the full range of brick, you just need to increase the inspection frequency and then keep on.”
Ultimately the council decided to reduce the scope.
REBIDDING PROPOSAL
Miller told the council its options were to chunk the project and work on it incrementally or “or bite this $300,000 bullet and do it all at once.”
On the second go-around of bid letting, Miller proposed “cost-saving measures” of limiting the overhead removal of the loose material to “the areas of greatest need,” the 100 square feet of material near the west end.
“The original 5,000 square foot quantity specified was intended to remove any delaminated (hollow sounding) material that could become dislodged over the next several years and was further increased after limitations imposed by the railroad,” he wrote.
“The revised quantity will focus on the areas of greatest need and is intended to mitigate the risk of falling debris for the next calendar year,” his memo continued.
Some efficiency of scale will be lost. Based on Miller’s preliminary estimate of $50,000 with the reduced scope of 100 square feet, the math would cost out to $500 per square foot. At the $291,000 estimate, cost came to just over $58 per square foot. It remains to be seen where the rebid will land early next year.
Miller expected the reduced-scope work to last in the two- to four-week range.
Miller’s memo and discussion detailed the next steps. Revise project plans and contract documents to allow to rebid it by mid-January 2022 to allow for construction to be completed in February 2022. Or completed a month from when the contractor arrives or “mobilizes,” to use his conservative estimate of duration.
“The one contractor that bid said he would mobilize his guys out in February,” Miller told the council.
“There’s some things we could do to tweak the cost a little, traffic control,” Miller said. “We could simplify our detour ... You’re talking about $8,000 bucks to maybe $5,000.”
BACKGROUND
Miller told the council more Monday about what was chiefly causing the falling debris issues they are acting to mitigate.
“It’s not the traffic; it’s the moisture, it’s the material,” he said. “All that concrete and steel, it’s old. It’s reaching the end of its serviceable life.
“Right now you have embedded steel beams in that concrete. It is the bottom of those steel beams that deteriorates, it expands, then pops the bottom layer of that concrete off. The structural capacity actually comes from the embedded steel beams. The concrete bridges between the beams themselves. Removing some of that material would allow some of the moisture to wick out quicker.”
The viaduct dates to the early 1900s, library director Susan Macken in the audience said.
The inside of the viaduct was redone at some point, Mulfinger said.
LONG-TERM (R.R.)
ANSWERS VISITED
Miller said another person in the Origin Design Dubuque office is working through the details of potential long-term answers for the railroad such as shortening the railroad bridge structure, redirecting it or attempting to change to an at-grade crossing.
“I do know the railroad engineer did investigate shortening that structure, and the structural cost to the railroad alone is like $2.9 million, ... from a previous report by the railroad,” Miller said.
Council member Warren Fisk said money for secondary railroads from the recent federal infrastructure bill that was passed might help the railroad seek repairs.
Miller declined to get into details of his colleague’s work “because I’m only vaguely aware of it.”