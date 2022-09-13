Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Local resident and former city councilman Warren Fisk spoke to the Oelwein City Council at Monday’s meeting about the city’s part in funding the new event center. Plans for the new event center have been shared with the city and the public through this newspaper and its social media. Now the event center committee is working on getting local funding for the project, which includes complete renovation of the building at the corner of South Frederick and Second Street SE that formerly housed Dollar General.

Fisk told the council he is against the city providing any funding for this project. He said other projects in town have had to find their own funding sources, as should this one, he said. The council thanked Fisk for his input.

