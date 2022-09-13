Local resident and former city councilman Warren Fisk spoke to the Oelwein City Council at Monday’s meeting about the city’s part in funding the new event center. Plans for the new event center have been shared with the city and the public through this newspaper and its social media. Now the event center committee is working on getting local funding for the project, which includes complete renovation of the building at the corner of South Frederick and Second Street SE that formerly housed Dollar General.
Fisk told the council he is against the city providing any funding for this project. He said other projects in town have had to find their own funding sources, as should this one, he said. The council thanked Fisk for his input.
Resident Jesse Kalb advised the council of two properties in his neighborhood he alleged were nuisance properties, naming 131 Seventh Ave. N.E. and 619 First St. N.E.
“Me and my neighbors have to look at these houses. We have city codes that pertain to nuisance property,” he said citing one of them.
City Attorney Pat Dillon said he would have to look up the addresses before he commented too much on the houses. Kalb said he would be contacting a lawyer and mentioned a lawsuit against the city, adding that he would be back in two weeks. The city attorney advised him starting a lawsuit against the city might not be the best way to approach the situation.
As the matter of golf cart use on city streets came before the council, Mayor Brett DeVore reported he has received numerous calls from residents who are thoroughly opposed to seeing golf carts riding on city streets, because of the safety hazards they cause. He recommended the issue should be sent to the Public Safety Committee to make a recommendation to the full council.
Councilwoman Karen Seeders moved to send the matter to the Public Safety Committee and Matt Weber seconded. The motion failed on a 2-4 vote.
The first reading of an ordinance to allow golf carts on Oelwein streets passed on a 4-2 vote, with Seeders and Weber voting “no.” The ordinance must pass two more readings before becoming law.
The council voted unanimously to accept the deed to 33 S. Frederick Ave. The owner formally signed the building over to the city on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Now the city will work with the current contract holders of the property to seek their approval, as well.
The council awarded the residential and commercial building demolition project to the low bidder, Bryan Construction Inc., at $235,146. Five bids were received for the 13 properties listed for demolition (11 houses and two commercial properties). There are four homes in the northwest section, 202 and 217 Fourth Ave., 303 Second St., and 218 Third Ave. There is one house in the southeast quadrant, 531 Third Ave., two in the northeast, 123 Sixth Ave. and 513 First St., and three in the southwest, 407 Third St., 702 Third Ave., and 22 Seventh St., and two commercial structures, 27 and 33 S. Frederick Ave.
Following the regular meeting, the council held a work session discussion with waste haulers.