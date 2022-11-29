The position of fixed base operator (FBO) for Oelwein’s Municipal Airport hung in the balance for a time at Monday night’s city council proceedings. Previously, the airport advisory board had requested a contract review to determine the necessity of a fulltime FBO.
The board had cited the FBO’s compensation for FY23 to be approximately $42,000, which includes his base contract plus shop hangar rental value and electrical reimbursement. The airport’s revenue budget for FY23 is $52,600.
With the FBO portion of the airport revenue at approximately 80 percent, board members wrote that it leaves little revenue for facility maintenance or improvements. It should be noted here that revenue from fuel sales was not available.
The board also cited that, with changing culture, some of the services once offered are no longer available — aircraft rental, flight instruction, biannual flight reviews and crew car maintenance/repair. Also, the ability of pilots to access airport information and internet with their phones from inside the cockpit makes attendance at small airports no longer expected, and seldom required, they wrote. In being fiscally responsible, the board asked if an FBO is affordable.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger outlined the options for the council to make a decision to renew the contract, terminate it, or direct his office to make changes.
Approximately 10 or more pilots and business associates including Crop Care by Air owners Melody and Kyle Rich came forward during council proceedings in support of the city’s longtime FBO, George Tegeler. They told the council of the benefits of having an FBO at the airport, the many “behind the scenes” duties Tegeler takes on, plus the importance of having a mechanic on duty when a crop duster needs something fixed. One of the supporters added, “The airport is important to Oelwein. The more we take away from this, the less important it will be.”
Mulfinger had recommended the council approve a two-percent increase in the contract for one more year. The new contract would go until June 2023.
City Council approved Mulfinger’s recommendation.
Local resident Charlie Shannon addressed the council regarding a house he owns that the city was going to acquire through tax sale but gave him a reprieve to rehabilitate it for a family member. Shannon said he has had a lot on his plate and money is tight, and he won’t be able to meet the Dec. 1 deadline to have the work completed.
Mayor Brett DeVore reminded Shannon that when the council made the contract extension with him in May 2022, he reported he had the shingles for the roof but just needed time to put them on. DeVore questioned how he could not find time in the past seven months to get the work done. He said the council would schedule a work session to decide on the issue and let him know their decision.
The council also decided a snow removal issue that could have snowballed out of administrative control. The council had been approached by Subway restaurant owner Lonnie Achenbach and Edward Jones building owner Curt Solsma for snow removal from their properties. The two had been pushing snow onto the west library lot for several years until the city sent a letter requesting they no longer put snow on city property. They offered to buy the property from the city, but that request was denied.
The council had directed Mulfinger to work on a lease agreement. He reported back to the council that if the city leases public ground, it loses its tax-free status and must pay property tax. To lease approximately 12,000 sq. ft., the city would pay about $228 annually. There is also considerable paperwork involved. Mulfinger added that, in fairness to all, this service should be made available to all contractors who move snow. The city has already been approached by two other contractors who want to store snow on city property.
Mulfinger said to avoid paying taxes the city could charge for adjacent lots to push snow onto the city’s snow pile. An annual fee would be charged to anyone interested in this service, perhaps a flat rate of $.50 per sq. ft. of removed area. Scenarios examined presented costs from $1,281.50 for a 2,563 sq. ft. area to $10,579 for a 21,158 sq. ft. area, based on five annual snow events.
Mulfinger subsequently presented three options to the council: move forward with the lease option, move forward with snow hauling charges and offer it to businesses in the downtown, or drop the request and let private businesses work with a private snow removal business for this service.
Both Mulfinger and Public Works Director Vic Kane said the private sector should sort it out since the service is provided by private businesses. The city does not need to be in competition with private businesses over snow removal.
The council decided to drop the issue. City property cannot be used as a location for piling snow from private businesses.
In other action, the council —
Approved a recommendation from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee for $1,500 to the Williams Center for the Arts to assist with the Hotel California (Eagles tribute) program coming up in February
Agreed with a recommendation from the PFEED Committee to deny a house sale and rehabilitation request from Mebyer Corporation for 221 Fourth St. N.W. Committee chair Karen Seeders stated the committee feels the house, which sustained considerable fire damage, is not a good candidate for rehabbing and that is the reason the committee recommends denying the sale and rehab project
Tabled a request for $5,000 in Hotel/Motel funding from Waste Industry Historical Society to rehabilitate two rooms in the Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum in which to incorporate a WIHS display area. Both the committee and the council would like to hear more information on this planned project before granting any funding.
Following the regular council meeting, a work session was held with two prospective law firm representatives as the city continues to seek a replacement for City Attorney Pat Dillon, who completes his tenure with the city at the end of the year. The two firms selected for interview were Lynch Dallas of Cedar Rapids, and Peters & Longmuir of Independence. The council expects to announce its selection at the next meeting, Dec. 12.