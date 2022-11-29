Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The position of fixed base operator (FBO) for Oelwein’s Municipal Airport hung in the balance for a time at Monday night’s city council proceedings. Previously, the airport advisory board had requested a contract review to determine the necessity of a fulltime FBO.

The board had cited the FBO’s compensation for FY23 to be approximately $42,000, which includes his base contract plus shop hangar rental value and electrical reimbursement. The airport’s revenue budget for FY23 is $52,600.

