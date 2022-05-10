Oelwein is on its way to allowing Utility Terrain Vehicles on city streets following passage of the second reading of an ordinance for the UTVs at Monday night’s City Council proceedings. One more reading will be held at the next Council meeting May 23, and if all goes as smoothly as previous votes, the city will begin registering vehicles at the Police Department on July 1.
Coming on the (w)heels of the UTV ordinance was a motion to direct City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger and City Attorney Patrick Dillon to draft an ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets. Mulfinger voiced his disapproval of such an ordinance in his packet memo to Council members, stating, “The City Administrator is against golf carts on city streets, but he works for the council and their direction.”
Mulfinger also recommended that if Council was set on golf carts, to wait a year to work through the impact of UTVs in the community and use that knowledge to help format an ordinance for golf carts. Councilman Matt Weber had also previously said golf carts have no practical purpose on city streets and would be more hazardous than beneficial.
However, the majority seemed ready to tackle a new ordinance and on a 4-1 vote with Weber voting “no” and Councilwoman Karen Seeders absent, members pushed the motion through for a draft of rules to welcome golf carts to city streets. Once a draft is presented, the Council will go over each part/regulation and there could be several re-writes before it is ready to go through readings.
At the last meeting, Council reversed a decision on city ownership of a property at 516 First Ave. N.W. after reviewing circumstances of the previous owner, Charlie Shannon. Monday night, the Council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. May 23, regarding the sale of the property back to Charlie Shannon. Several improvements are stipulated in the sale including roof, siding, windows and drainage to be completed by Dec. 1 or the property returns to the city.
The Council approved amending the contract for Mulfinger after discussing changes at the April 25 meeting. Changes include a four percent raise, permission to seek becoming a credentialed manager, and a city manager library.
In other action, the Council
Approved a recommendation from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development Committee to accept a funding request of $1,500 from the Williams Center for the Arts, through the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund
Approved Mayor Brett DeVore’s appointment of Cindy Noll to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.