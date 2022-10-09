The Oelwein Event Center Corporation has requested an investment from the city in the Event Center Project, and City Council will consider a resolution on that request at tonight’s regular meeting.
The initial request from the OECC is for $600,000. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger has come up with a recommendation that totals $436,653.
In his recommendation, Mulfinger noted, “ This option … allows for most request to be covered by cash on hand. He explained that local option sales tax is economic development, and the city has funding available to commit to $300,000 and make this commitment over five years. Mulfinger added that hotel motel tax would allow for an extra funding source and is appropriate as the impact of the center will be significant on this tax. This is estimated at $50,000.
Repair to the parking lots in the area of the new center will come out of road user tax ($80,000) and is planned for the summer of 2023. Mulfinger noted that parking lot improvements will help every building in the downtown. He added with each parking lot project, the city will also look at lighting options and see if they can be fit into the 2024 fiscal year. The city would also waive permit fees in the amount of $6,653.
“This commitment from the city will save a building in the downtown and be a larger driver for activity in the downtown,” Mulfinger said, adding that the Council can make adjustments to his recommendation and give him direction on which changes are desired.
The Council is expected to approve a resolution on the sale of 218 Third Ave. N.W. to Ryan Carey, who wishes to purchase the property and then divide it with a neighbor to expand both of their yard spaces.
In another property resolution, the Council is expected to accept the house forfeitures of 221 Fourth St. N.W. and 902 First Ave. S.W. Both are owned by a leasing company that has no desire to rehabilitate them.
The third and final reading for the city’s proposed golf cart ordinance is on the agenda, with the city administrator, mayor and public safety chief all opposing the measure.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 o’clock and is open to the public.