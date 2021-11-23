The fate of the city’s lone full-time paid firefighter got a small extension Monday, as City Council members, on the advice of Mayor Brett DeVore, tabled acting on a resolution to terminate the position until it can be voted upon by a full council; Councilwoman Renee Cantrell was absent from Monday night’s meeting.
The resolution would eliminate the full-time firefighter position effective Dec. 29, putting Nathan Westendorf out of the job he has held for 17 years. According to the prepared resolution, the city has conducted a study of the fire department and one of the outcomes of the study was a recommendation to eliminate its full-time firefighter position.
While Westendorf was not present at the council proceedings, his father-in-law, Jim Novak, was, and addressed the Council during the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting.
He expressed concerns over terminating his son-in-law’s position and wondered who was going to take over the day-to-day tasks at the fire station.
“It bothers me that in 17 years I’ve seen a gradual withdrawal in the department. Who’s going to take care of all the equipment we have?” he asked, referring to some of the more recent acquisitions. “I wish you would reconsider. A volunteer would not do the job that’s being done now. That’s my opinion.”
The volunteer reference was from the city’s restructuring plan to operate an all-volunteer department under the leadership of a Chief of Public Safety. According to the Fire Department Transition Plan, Police Chief Jeremy Logan would be the acting Chief of Public Safety for up to three years, while the transitioning takes place, as spelled out by an outside consultant.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the city used the outside consultant to observe what is needed to ensure the community has superior fire coverage from its fire department, along with other public safety needs. The report states the career firefighter position does not provide the needed benefit for the city nor fit with the future of the department. Funding from the cut could go into operations of the department and back into the general fund.
That was the first of six points of transition listed from the consultant’s report. It was not acted upon by the Council since the initial matter of eliminating the position was tabled. However, the Council did approve the remaining five points: Create a Chief of Public Safety, Restructure the Volunteers, Standard Operating Procedures, Training, and Recruitment Campaign, with all points to be in action by March 2022.
Mulfinger said, and Councilman Matt Weber, who is a volunteer on the fire department, confirmed, that the members of the department are in agreement with the transition plans.
Back in August, the Council approved the sale of two side-by-side properties, 15 and 17 Fifth Ave. S.W., to Aden Raber, who planned to rehabilitate them into one house on a double lot, for $3,058. Raber has denied the purchase at that amount, not understanding that he would be responsible for the full cost of demolition of the house at 15 Fifth Ave. S.W. He came back with an offer of $1,408 for both properties with the understanding that he is responsible for the demolition of the one house by Feb. 15, 2022. City Building Official Jay Shekleton recommended the Council accept Raber’s offer, since it would keep the city from incurring the expense of demolition. The Council approved the new resolution meeting Raber’s offer.
In other action, the Council –
Approved a towing services contract with Midwest Collision Center, Inc.
Approved a contract for services between the city and Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission to administer the city’s Revolving Loan Fund
Approved a three-year contract with Voice Over IP Phone System for upgrades to the city’s communication system
Approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing ITC MIDWEST LLC to operate within city limits.