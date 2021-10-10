Oelwein City Council will consider a first reading to add automatic traffic enforcement (traffic cameras) to the municipal code when members meet in regular session tonight at City Hall.
The topic of speed cameras and red light cameras has been discussed off and on at council meetings for several years. This ordinance would allow the city to implement the cameras at a later date if a decision is made to do so. Council would have to vote on locations, rules and the vendor for the cameras.
The council will also consider a resolution adopting the Oelwein Central Business District Architectural Design Guidelines. This resolution comes from the OCAD downtown committee with guidelines to ensure a uniform look for the future of the downtown. The guidelines would be required if a property owner takes city funding for improvements. The Planning and Zoning Commission has discussed this resolution in two meetings and recommends its approval.
The Lions Club is taking their annual Hoot event outdoors this year for a trunk or treat Halloween party. The Lions are asking the city to approve closure of the south parking lot on Friday, Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m. for the trunk or treat.
A public hearing will be held on an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance (grant) to develop disaster response abilities. This grant will help the radio purchase the city is waiting to make for the response to storms and disasters. The grant will add technology within the police cars.
The third and final reading will be held amending an ordinance reducing Park and Recreation Commission to five members. It has previously been a seven-member commission, but the city notes it has become increasingly difficult to find community members to fill boards.
Pay requests are expected to be approved to Maguire Iron ($569,240) for work completed on the West Water Tower; to Lansing Brothers Construction ($24,900) for work completed on the 2020 demolition project; and to Bacon Concrete, LLC ($16,413.33) for work completed on Segment 1 of the Trail Improvements Project.
A work session will follow the regular meeting at approximately 6:30 p.m. with an audit presentation by Aaron Olson of TP Anderson & Company.
A second work session follows for budget discussion.