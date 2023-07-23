Oelwein City Council is poised to partner on some work at 27 S. Frederick (Leo’s Italian Restaurant) that will help wrap up a teardown project that has taken more than half a year to complete. In an effort to be a good neighbor, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger has recommended the city kick in $5,000 toward filling the beam pockets that are exposed on the south side of the restaurant. The beam pockets became exposed after the building on the corner at 33 S. Frederick was torn down.
In his memo to the Council prior tonight’s meeting, Mulfinger reported he has been clear for a year that the city would consider participating in filling the beam pockets and would build a wall to ensure that Leo’s south wall is not impacted. Mulfinger told The Daily Register the holes or beam pockets are what happens when removing one building that is attached to another. He said Leo’s building is not compromised, but the pockets need to be filled in and then covered with whatever material the property owner decides to use.
“The city has no legal obligation but is trying to be a good neighbor on assisting with filling of the pockets,” Mulfinger said.
The Council is expected to approve an expensive but necessary project following bids received for the Reed Bed Expansion and EQ Liner Replacement project at the wastewater treatment plant. A bid of $1,347,000 from Shift Companies was the lower of two bids received and is below the engineer’s estimate on the project. Funds for the project come from the state’s revolving loan program.
A resolution approving the sale and transfer of city-owned property at 14 Second Ave. NW to RISE is the final stage to ownership for the business that has plans to build its second new group home in the city.
The 2023 Seal Coating Project bid to Prairie Road Builders is expected to be approved for $49,240. The Council budgeted funding for this project and the Public Works Director Herb Doudney has submitted a list of streets most in need of seal coating for approval.
City Council meets at 6 o’clock today in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.