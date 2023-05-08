Oelwein City Council meets tonight in City Hall at 6 o’clock. Prior to the regular Council meeting, Mayor Brett DeVore will conduct a proclamation signing for Memorial Poppy Days, May 26-27, with members of the Oelwein Legion Auxiliary, 2023 Miss Poppy Sara March and her parents.
Plaza Park may get a new name if Council approves a resolution at tonight’s meeting. The new name selected is Depot Park, reflecting Oelwein’s railroad heritage. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger points out in his memo to the Council that since the Plaza no longer exists, the park’s namesake is gone. With a significant addition being constructed to the current park, a renaming is deemed appropriate. Depot Park will play into several themes that the city continues to work toward, according to Mulfinger.
The Council is expected to approve the second reading of a zoning ordinance amendment regarding setback regulations.
Matt Construction has submitted a pay request of $200,971.74 for work completed so far on the Plaza Park Project. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the project is coming along nicely.
The Council will consider awarding a contract to Dave Schmitt Construction for the Northeast Sanitary Sewer project. Mulfinger said the city has worked for three years to get a good bid on this project. Although only one bid is not ideal, Mulfinger said the reality is evident and Schmitt’s bid is in line with the engineers’ estimates. He recommends the Council accept the bid of $1,218,960.50, for the project.
The Council will also consider approving the sale of 119 W. Charles St. to Frank Harry, Jr., in the amount of $1,000.
Committee liaison reports round out tonight’s meeting. A work session will follow.