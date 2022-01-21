Oelwein Public Safety Director Jeremy Logan will present a $47,000-improvement plan for the city’s fire department facility for Council’s consideration at Monday night’s regular city council meeting.
In a memo to Council members and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, Logan said he has conducted a facilities assessment in cooperation with the Fire Department Leadership Team and observed numerous issues that should be resolved to preserve the longevity of the building and, also, safety of the volunteers and the public.
First and foremost, on the improvement project list is replacing existing lighting throughout the truck bay along with wiring, better placement for light switches and occupancy sensors to automatically illuminate the truck bay upon entry of persons or a vehicle. The projected costs are not to exceed $20,500.
He also reported inefficient doors that allow snow to blow in through gaps, and a frozen door lock at the main east door entrance, which hampered emergency response. He recommends replacing the three ground level walk-in doors with high efficiency commercial doors, frames and seals, as well as panic/push hardware for emergencies and ADA egress. Projected costs are not to exceed $11,700.
Logan also recommends electronic keycard access at two of the doors, rather than the dual lock mechanism for both sides of the doors that exists now. Keycard access makes for quicker entry in times of emergency response and safer departure. Projected costs are not to exceed $10,000.
Logan addressed the common area, office and radio room that have insufficient lighting, poorly maintained ceiling tiles/flooring, and lack properly operational use for the department moving forward. He said remodeling this area would be completed with volunteer efforts from the members. The plan calls for continuation of the flooring into these areas to match the flooring that was replaced in the spring of 2021. Walls and ceiling rails will be painted, and ceiling tiles replaced.
The old kitchen on the upper level will be removed and that space will be remodeled to give adequate secured storage for equipment. This part of the project is not to exceed $4,000.
Logan also requests janitorial services for the facility two times each month for general cleaning of all areas. Volunteer members have agreed to maintain what they can with the time that they have, however, periodic overall cleaning and sanitizing is necessary. Logan said the plan would allow the professional janitorial service already contracted by other city buildings, to be used at the fire department as well. A tentative agreement has been reached with the cleaning firm to provide this service at approximately $100 per month.
Logan provided a projection for existing fire department budget line items and account balances that can be utilized for the remodel project.