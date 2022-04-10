Oelwein City Council will hold a work session at 5:30 today prior the regular 6 p.m. meeting to go over a newly created ordinance for golf cart usage/operation in the city. The ordinance is specific to the use of golf carts and will be paired with the utility trail vehicles (UTV) regulation. The Council will bring forward recommendations from the work session to the regular meeting.
City salaries are on the agenda for approval. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported the Council and city staff have worked on salaries for 2023 more than any other salary resolution in the past five years. In his memo to the Council, Mulfinger noted a thorough analysis was necessary to attract and retain employees due to the current employment environment, which he called outrageous.
The wage increases proposed in the 2023 salary schedule are still below the Midwest Consumer Price Index. The increases include four percent for positions in the administration department. The Public Works department increases are proposed at six percent for operator and Grade I, eight percent for Grade II, 10 percent for Grade III and 12 percent for Grade IV. For the Parks, Cemetery, Recreation, and Aquatics employees, an increase of $19,495 is recommended. Mulfinger said that while this increase does not accomplish the goal to bring everyone to $12 per hour, it does address current needs, and each year the city can work toward increases in the positions to attract and retain part time employees.
The Council will consider soliciting bids for mowing and maintenance of city-owned vacant lots for the coming mowing season. Mulfinger said that while the city has been active in finding buyers for vacant properties, there are still several that need to be maintained and the city does not have the staff and time to spend on them. He recommends outsourcing the mowing job.
There is also a change order on the agenda regarding the Fire department’s aerial apparatus purchase. This will save the city money by including a purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment with the fire truck purchase. The council had previously approved the equipment purchase over a five-year lease program. By authorizing the change order, the SCBA packs can be included with no lease requirement.