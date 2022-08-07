The Oelwein City Council plans to posthumously honor one of its lifetime residents at tonight’s meeting. Mayor Brett DeVore will proclaim Aug. 13, 2022, as Kaye Russo Frazer Day in honor of her lifelong commitment to the city and to mark Italian-American Heritage Day, which held a special place in her heart.
The Council is expected to accept bids for the 2022 residential and commercial building demolition project, and set a bid deadline for Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. at Oelwein City Hall. This project covers many areas in the city. According to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger’s memo to the council, the downtown commercial building at 33 S. Frederick Ave. is included in the project once asbestos is remediated. The city has $255,000 this year for demolition, which includes $40,000 grant dollars from Northeast Iowa Housing Trust Fund, $60,000 in local option sales tax junk house removal, and $150,000 in general obligation bonds.