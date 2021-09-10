Oelwein City Council is in the process of establishing a property forfeiture policy in an effort to save the city from undue financial stress when a residential or commercial property owner wants to sign over their property.
At the upcoming City Council meeting Monday, Sept. 13, members are expected to pass a resolution on a policy that outlines specific steps property owners must take before the city will accept a forfeiture. These steps include working with the Community Development director on an inspection of the property, and making written request for quitclaim deeding to the city through the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development (PFEED) Committee which makes recommendations to the council.
Certain conditions of the property also must be met including being current on all taxes and utility bills, clean inside and out, and immediate nuisances on the property must be cleaned up or eradicated before presenting to the city. The owner must also present evidence of significant hardship to be eligible to quitclaim deed the property.
The policy is aimed at being the most cost-effective option rather than assessing demolition or clean-ups to the property taxes, since past experience prove these circumstances have not paid off for the city. Derelict properties are accepted by the city because going through the court system is an expensive process. Court costs and attorney fees for the city are also avoided by taking possession of the property. The resolution before the council states, “This policy shall be used to ensure that council provides a fair and reasonable path for property owners and ensures that each property accepted is at the best interest of the city.”
At a previous meeting, the PFEED Committee had requested more definition of the city’s policy for demolition assistance. A new policy to be adopted by resolution is on Monday’s agenda. This measure defines basic rules of the demolition assistance program and the application process that goes through the PFEED Committee, which, in turn, makes recommendations to the council.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson will make a presentation to the council on Segments 2 and 3 or the next construction phase 2 of the city’s urban trail system slated for 2022. Segment 2 is 1.46 miles of trail going west and through the northwest quadrant from the railroad viaduct through Woodlawn Cemetery and connecting at Red Gate Park. Segment 3 is connecting Levin Park to downtown and includes the railroad crossing on Fourth Street Southwest.
Johnson will explain the total cost estimates for Segments 2 and 3 of approximately $480,000 and how much he already has in the trail budget toward the project.
An executive session to discuss collective bargaining negotiations and strategy meetings of public employees will wrap up the meeting which begins 6 p.m. at City Hall.