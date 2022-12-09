Chess can be a vehicle for thinking about a number of life skills, per Jacob Garnette, who began with the Oelwein School District this year as a counselor for K-5 and advises the Fourth Grade Chess Club at Wings Park.
A team member, Beau Berryman, notched an individual trophy at a Nov. 19 tournament in Iowa City. Ares Johnson was runner-up on the team. Nine of the 11 Husky Adventures Chess Club members participated.
With Garnette’s counseling training, the Daily Register sought to understand how he would distill life lessons out of chess.
Many may have heard of Stephen R. Covey’s 1989 bestseller, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” His son, Sean Covey, adapted the same seven habits in a book geared for teens in 1998.
“I am a big fan of ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,’ developed by Sean Covey,” Garnette said, listing several of these habits chess can teach.
BE PROACTIVE
The first habit, proactiveness, translates to taking initiative, the first action.
“Chess is a game of tempo and initiative. If you want to win, sometimes you may have to be the first to break a pawn chain, or sacrifice a piece for positional advantage,” Garnette said.
“This idea of being proactive in chess translates to life fairly simply. If you have a goal, you have to take steps to achieve it, it won’t be handed to you,” Garnette said.
FIND A GOAL
The second habit, begin with the end in mind, indicates one must identify a goal before taking steps toward it.
“This relates closely to the quote ‘chess is life,’ a staple quote in the chess community,” Garnette said.
“Playing the game of chess to win by checkmate takes acquired knowledge and applied strategy. In order for students to work toward their goal, they have to identify it and doing so allows them to work out how they are going to achieve it,” he said. In chess as in life, “without a goal, you accomplish nothing,” he said.
PRIORITIZE
The third habit taught in chess — and by the Coveys — is to put first things first: prioritize.
“This is my favorite habit and is translated onto the board through the concept of king safety,” Garnette said. “Develop your minor pieces, then castle. This is the number one goal of any chess game, other than checkmating.”
“Same with life, what is most important in the process of achieving your goals, do those things first. This is very similar to work first, play later.”
SEEK FIRST TO UNDERSTAND
“Furthermore, seeking first to understand and then be understood is an underrated habit that is taught in chess and that I pray my students will practice more in their games,” Garnette said.
“This habit essentially means empathy, get an idea of where someone is coming from. This is practiced in chess when we ask ourselves the questions, why did my opponent move that piece and what is his goal for that piece? If my kids practiced this more often there would be no more blundered queens.”
SYNERGIZE
Chess teaches synergy, the habit of working with others to achieve a goal, Garnette said, providing an example of revising strategy with a student post-game.
“During our Iowa City tournament I took a picture of Willow Tripp’s board from her fourth game. She was winning, tied four pawns to four but up a queen and rook against a bishop. This is a huge advantage!” Garnette said.
“Unfortunately, she was not able to convert the checkmate and the game ended in a stalemate. Later, I showed her a picture of the position and used it as a teaching moment to teach her about (check) mating nets — forcing the opposing king into a corner.”
“This is a perfect example of how the habit of synergy works in chess. We work together to help each other achieve team or individual goals. My goal was for her to grow as a player and her goal is to get more checkmates,” he said.
SHARPEN THE SAW
The last habit from the Coveys’ seven that Garnette said chess teaches is sharpening the saw, “the habit of self-care.”
“You cannot cut a tree with a dull axe. Same thing with chess, you cannot grow as a player if you don’t learn openings, tactics and endgames, do puzzles, read books, take time away from chess, go play in tournaments, et cetera,” he said.
“As people, I hope my kids see chess as a way to have fun, relax, learn something new, so they can continue to grow and be productive citizens of their communities,” Garnette said.