Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Chess can be a vehicle for thinking about a number of life skills, per Jacob Garnette, who began with the Oelwein School District this year as a counselor for K-5 and advises the Fourth Grade Chess Club at Wings Park.

A team member, Beau Berryman, notched an individual trophy at a Nov. 19 tournament in Iowa City. Ares Johnson was runner-up on the team. Nine of the 11 Husky Adventures Chess Club members participated.

Trending Food Videos